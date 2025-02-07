William Gallas gives example of Chelsea star Levi Colwill while explaining why Blues hierarchy are poor at recruitment

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has criticized the recruitment strategy employed by the club in recent years using Levi Colwill as an example. The England international has become one of the club's most important players aged just 21 and is one of the first names on the team sheet.

Frenchman Gallas played in the legendary Chelsea team of 2004-05 and was part of the defense that let in only a record 15 goals in the entire season. He was critical of the club's hierarchy, pointing out that they have no experience in buying players. He also told Prime Casino that the club has problems with the goalkeeper and defence, and said Colwill is too young for the responsibility he has.

"They don’t have experience when it comes to buying players. We’ve got a problem with the goalkeeper. We’ve got a problem with the defenders. Levi Colwill, in the last two games, he made big mistakes. The problem is that even though Colwill has potential, he has been asked maybe too much, to be the leader of the defence line. He’s still young. He needs an experienced player to help him," Gallas said (via Vince on X).

Academy graduate Colwill returned to the club at the start of the 2023-24 season after impressing on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion in the previous season. The 21-year-old has been a mainstay under both Enzo Maresca and his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino, playing at centre-back and left-back.

This season, Colwill has mostly played alongside 23-year-old Wesley Fofana at the back. However, with the Frenchman injured, he has been paired with Trevoh Chalobah (25), Tosin Adarabioyo (27), Josh Acheampong (18), and Benoit Badiashile (23). He has made 22 appearances in the league, missing only two games.

Chelsea have focused on signing young players aged 24 and under in recent years and are unlikely to sign a more experienced player to play alongside Colwill. His oldest partner this season has been Adarabioyo, and the former Fulham man has not managed to get a run of games in the side.

Chelsea retain interest in teenage Premier League star - Reports

Chelsea remain interested in Manchester City teenager Nico O'Reilly and may move to sign him in the summer, as per reports. The Blues saw an offer for the 19-year-old midfielder knocked back by the Cityzens in the January transfer window.

Daily Mail reports that despite their failed attempt, Chelsea are still interested in defensive midfielder O'Reilly. Enzo Maresca's side made an offer of around £20-25 million for his services but failed to meet the demands of his club for a transfer.

O'Reilly may be willing to push for a move in the summer, seeing as Pep Guardiola has signed midfielder Nico Gonzalez in the January window. With Rodri on the mend and Gonzalez and Mateo Kovacic in the picture, the youngster may have to move elsewhere for regular minutes.

