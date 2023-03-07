William Gallas names 2 big-money signings who ‘don’t have the quality’ to play for a big club like Chelsea

Former Premier League defender William Gallas believes Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella does not possess the quality to play for a top-level outfit. The Frenchman also questioned the club's decision to spend £88 million on Mykhailo Mudryk, who they signed from Shakhtar Donetsk in January.

Chelsea have signed some of the best young players in the world: Benoit Badiashile (21), Enzo Fernandez (22), Wesley Fofana (22), Mykhailo Mudryk (22), Marc Cucurella (24).

The Ukrainian winger has made five appearances for Chelsea and is yet to get on the scoresheet. While there is an understandable transitionary period required in a move to the Premier League, his price tag naturally places him under the microscope.

Mudryk has not featured in Chelsea's starting lineup in their last three games. Gallas touched upon this and told Genting Casino:

"Mudryk doesn’t start, why is that!? Maybe the boy is not ready, or the system doesn’t fit him and he wants to play a different position – I don’t know. That’s why I said I felt some owners are just spending money because they have money to spend and they don’t even know if the players are going to suit the squad. At the moment, I don’t know what has happened to Mudryk."

The Frenchman added on Cucurella, whom Chelsea signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for £62 million last summer:

"I have nothing against Cucurella, I don’t know him but I respect him. This is on Chelsea though, not even the players. If you invest so much money into one player and they come to join one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, normally they are playing for their national team. He is not even in the Spanish national team! So maybe Chelsea is too big for him, maybe he doesn’t have that quality to be there."

Cucurella has made 26 appearances across competitions for the west London side, providing two assists.

The Blues are currently 10th in the Premier League table amid a dismal season under Graham Potter. The under-fire English manager did, however, manage to secure a crucial 1-0 victory against Leeds United over the weekend.

"That is why" - William Gallas slams Chelsea for buying 'too many players'

Chelsea have seen an excess of £600 million in spending this season over two transfer windows, signing 17 players in the process. The west London outfit have been ruthless in the market this campaign after new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over last summer.

Gallas has highlighted their extravagant spending spree as a major issue, insisting the club must prioritize quality over quantity.

The Frenchman said:

"That is why, for me, the problem lies with the club, not the players. You have to buy players that are ready to play for the biggest clubs and who have the quality to play for the biggest clubs."

He added:

"They will have the capacity to deal with all the pressure, it’s simple really. They bought too many players, and for so many of those players I don’t know what they are doing there, they are not ready."

The Blues will next face Borussia Dortmund at home in an important UEFA Champions League Round of 16 encounter on March 7. Potter's side head into the fixture following a 1-0 loss in the first leg.

