William Gallas names 3 positions Arsenal must address to compete for Premier League title next season

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has urged his erstwhile club to sign three new players, a centre-back, a left-back, and a right-back, this summer.

The Gunners have fallen behind in their quest to lift the Premier League trophy for the first time in 19 years. They were handed a 4-1 loss at Manchester City earlier this week, which was a severe blow to their title hopes.

During an interview with Genting Casino, Gallas was asked whether Arsenal will be able to mount another Premier League title challenge next season. He replied:

"Of course, Arsenal will still challenge for the title next season. They should be expected to challenge every year."

Claiming that the Gunners need to sign a new centre-back, Gallas said:

"I think that they need to add one experienced player at the back. You want that player to create competition within the squad and put pressure on William Saliba and Gabriel [Magalhaes]. You also want that player to help Saliba and Gabriel improve because they are both still young and they can improve parts of their game."

Analyzing his former team's squad depth at the left-back position, Gallas added:

"If you look at the left back, I'm not sure what will happen with Kieran Tierney in the summer, but if he leaves, then they will need to add another player that can come in and compete with [Oleksandr] Zinchenko. He needs to be under more pressure. I don't think he is brilliant defender – but we all know what he can do with the ball."

Gallas also insisted that Arsenal should try to sign a new right-back, concluding:

"You also need a top-class right back. This season, Ben White has helped out there and it works against the smaller teams. However, when the level is higher, it is much more difficult for him to get forward and so he makes more mistakes defensively."

Although Mikel Arteta's side are currently sitting atop the 2022-23 Premier League standings, City are in pole position. Pep Guardiola's side are just two points behind the Gunners and have two matches in hand.

Arsenal considering summer move for 23-year-old defender: Reports

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are keen to sign Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Josip Sutalo ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 term. The Emirates top brass has identified the player as an affordable and promising rotational option.

Dinamo Zagreb are willing to enter negotiations for their youth product for a fee in the region of £16 million. However, the defender's stock could witness a significant rise if he wins his third Prva HNL title this campaign.

Sutalo, 23, has a contract until June 2028 at the Maksimir Stadium. So far, he has scored six goals and laid out four assists in 76 appearances across all competitions for his boyhood club.

