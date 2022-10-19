William Gallas predicts the result of Manchester United vs Tottenham

Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender William Gallas believes the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will end in a draw.

United enter the encounter against Spurs at Old Trafford on the back of a goalless draw against Newcastle United on Sunday, October 16. The Red Devils were wayward with their finishing and missed a couple of gilt-edged opportunities to take all three points.

The north London outfit, on the other hand, defeated Everton 2-0 in their last league encounter. They are currently third in the table, four points behind leaders Arsenal, while the Red Devils are fifth.

Gallas believes that even though United are starting to look better, Spurs could take a point off them. He went as far as to claim that the Antonio Conte-managed side could even register a surprise win.

The former footballer told Genting Casino:

"I think Tottenham will draw against Manchester United on Wednesday. We know Tottenham and how they play, they like to defend and they are very compact and they like to play on the counter attack."

Gallas added:

"So for me it will be a draw, or maybe Tottenham can spring a surprise to win there. Even if Manchester United look better now, I think Spurs can come back to London with a good point."

"We have to do better" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag ahead of Tottenham Hotspur encounter

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has stressed that his team still have plenty of scope for improvement ahead of their meeting with Tottenham.

He also believes the team's fortunes will further improve when both his strikers, Anthony Martial and Cristiano Ronaldo, are consistently available for selection.

Ten Hag said during his pre-match press conference (via Manchester Evening News):

"We had to deal with problems offensively from the start: Cristiano Ronaldo was unavailable, Anthony Martial was not on the pitch and didn’t play a full game until now.

"I’m sure when that is better, with two No.9s present and fit in a good, combative shape, the results from the team will improve."

He urged his players to continue improving, adding:

"I’m a person that is never satisfied. I am happy to be here but I’m not satisfied where we are but I also know that I’m impatient. I think good is not good enough, we have to do better.

"I see many things that can go better but I also see improvement so when we keep going with this progress we’ll improve more and I will be even happier."

Manchester United will look to defeat Tottenham on Wednesday, having already beaten Arsenal and Liverpool this season. They will then travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in another Premier League encounter on Saturday, October 22.

