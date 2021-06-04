William Gallas reveals the missing piece in Chelsea's jigsaw puzzle that can help the Blues win Premier League

Former Chelsea star William Gallas has said that if the Blues are able to sign a quality centre-forward then they have a realistic chance of winning next season's Premier League title.

In an interview with The Sun, Gallas said that out of the three major London-based clubs, Chelsea have the most realistic chance of beating Manchester City or Liverpool to the Premier League title, provided they sign a world-class striker.

“Chelsea have the best chance of winning the Premier League next season because of how they played in the Champions League, every team will be afraid. If Chelsea buy a world-class striker, they will win it. From those three (Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea), Chelsea have the best chance."

However, William Gallas did not clearly mention which striker Chelsea should buy in the summer. The Blues are currently linked with various top quality strikers including Romelu Lukaku, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

No team in the Premier League can win the title without a good striker. When Chelsea last won the title in 2017 under Antonio Conte, they had Diego Costa, who scored 20 goals in their triumphant campaign.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

Gallas: "If #Chelsea buy a world-class striker, they will win the Premier League. Out of all London clubs, #Chelsea have the best chance.” (@888sport) — Chelsea HQ ⭐️⭐️ (@Chelsea_HQ) June 1, 2021

William Gallas believes Chelsea are the only 'big club' left in London

Former Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham defender William Gallas is convinced that Chelsea are the only side in London who can call themselves a big club. Gallas believes that in order to consider themselves a 'big club,' teams need to qualify for the Champions League, which Arsenal and Tottenham haven't. Gallas said:

“To be a big club, you have to qualify for the Champions League – only big clubs qualify for the Champions League. That’s why City, United, Chelsea and Liverpool qualified. Not Arsenal and Tottenham – they are not big clubs."

Gallas also added that both Arsenal and Tottenham have not won the league title in years which they need to rectify sooner rather than later. In contrast, Chelsea have established themselves as London's top club by winning the Champions League just last week.

“OK, Arsenal is a big club with history but it’s been a long time since they won the Premier League so they need to get back. And Tottenham, it is a long, long time since they won the league.”

William Gallas: "To be a big club, you have to qualify for the Champions League – only big clubs qualify for the Champions League. That’s why City, United, Chelsea and Liverpool qualified. Not Arsenal and Tottenham – they are not big clubs.” 😁 — Williams ©️ (@CFCNewsReport) June 2, 2021

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee