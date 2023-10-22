William Saliba and Declan Rice react to Arsenal teammate's social media post after 2-2 draw against Chelsea

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard took to Instagram to celebrate his late equalizer in the 2-2 Premier League draw against Chelsea on Saturday (21 October).

Chelsea took a 2-0 lead within the first 50 minutes of the game and looked set to take all three points at home. But Declan Rice pulled one back in the 77th minute before Leandro Trossard converted Bukayo Saka's cross seven minutes later to send the away end into delirium.

After the game, Trossard took to Instagram to post a photo from the match in west London and captioned it:

"Never count us out! ❤️"

Saliba, who started and played the full 90 minutes in defense, replied with four flame emojis while Declan Rice wrote 'My guy❤️'. Trossard has been an effective player for the Gunners since his £27 million transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion in January.

The Belgium international has mostly been used as a utility player off the bench. So far, he has five goals and 11 assists in 30 games across competitions for the north London club, averaging a goal contribution every 87.375 minutes.

Arsenal rescue late draw against Chelsea to continue unbeaten start to the league season

Arsenal's unbeaten start to the league season was under threat when Mykhaylo Mudryk doubled Chelsea's lead with what looked like a miscued cross in the 48th minute.

But the Gunners persevered to ensure they ended the day on top of the table. So far, they have won six games and drawn the other out of their nine Premier League matches.

All three of their draws (Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea) have all come against London clubs via a 2-2 scoreline. Tottenham Hotspur are the only other unbeaten team in the Premier League this term and they play Fulham on Monday (23 October).

If Spurs don't win, Arsenal will end gameweek nine on top of the tree in the league. Their next assignment is a Champions League group-stage game against Sevilla on 24 October before hosting Sheffield United in the Premier League four days later.

The Gunners lost the title last term by five points despite leading the table for 248 days — a Premier League record. Their last triumph in the competition came under Arsene Wenger in the 2003-04 season.