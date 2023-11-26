William Saliba and Granit Xhaka react on social media as Arsenal star makes Instagram post after 1-0 win over Brentford

Arsenal defender William Saliba and former Gunners midfielder Granit Xhaka have hailed Kai Havertz after his heroics against Brentford on Saturday (November 25).

Havertz was the hero for the Gunners, coming off the bench in the 79th minute and scoring a vital winner just 10 minutes later. The German bundled the ball into the Bees' net following an astute cross from Bukayo Saka.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram following his winning strike against Brentford. He posted a snap of himself celebrating with the caption:

"BIG win on the road!! Thank you for all the support. Another big game to prepare for now."

Saliba responded to Havertz in the comments section, calling the Arsenal midfielder:

"My guy."

Meanwhile, Xhaka whom Havertz has directly replaced at the Emirates responded with three flexed bicep emoticons. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder clearly liked what he saw from the north Londoners' summer signing.

Havertz's goal took Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table. It also came as a huge relief for the Germany international who has had his fair share of critics since joining from Chelsea in the summer for £67.5 million.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta labels Kai Havertz an example for the team

Mikel Arteta was delighted with Kai Havertz.

Arteta was full of praise for Havertz following his match-winning performance against Brentford. The Arsenal boss said that his summer signing is an example for those who manage to bounce back from difficult situations (via the club's official website):

“It’s because of the way he behaves in difficult moments and he’s an example for all of us to do what you have to do when you have difficulties, and he’s a great example for the team, and we cannot be happier that a big player like him wins the game for the team.”

Havertz has enjoyed a fine past week that also saw him impress on international duty with Germany. He was handed a makeshift left-back role by Julian Nagelsmann and conjured up one goal in two international friendlies.

There have been question marks on whether the former Blues attacker was the right replacement for Xhaka. He had struggled to live up to his price tag with just one goal and one assist in 19 games across competitions up until his winner against Brentford.

However, this could be the turning point for Havertz whose name was sung by the visiting fans at the Gtech Community Stadium. Arteta may place his faith in the versatile playmaker and start him against Lens in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (November 29).