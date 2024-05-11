William Saliba makes bold claims as Arsenal and Manchester City battle for the Premier League title

Arsenal defender William Saliba has made a bold claim as the Gunners battle Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta's side currently lead the title race with 83 points from 36 matches. City, meanwhile, are second with 82 points from 35 matches.

Saliba has now boasted about his tea's quality, telling Arsenal's official website (via Metro):

"I have good teammates who can cover me to keep clean sheets, and we're an unbelievable team who can attack. We can attack, we can suffer, I think we are the best defence and best attack."

Arsenal have scored the most goals in the Premier League this season (88). They have conceded 88 goals, the fewest in the league. Hence, the Gunners are the team with the best goal difference in the league.

However, even if Arteta's team win their next two games, they'd need Manchester City to slip up. Due to their superior goal difference, the Gunners can win the title if they finish level on points with Manchester City.

Arsenal defender William Saliba previews Manchester United clash

Arsenal are set to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12. William Saliba expects a difficult outing against the Red Devils.

Saliba recalled that their previous game was evenly matched. The Gunners, however, earned a 3-1 home win.

Previewing the upcoming clash, Saliba said (via Metro):

"We know it won't be easy to win against them, so you've to be focused because they'll be good against us. Last time we played them it was a tough game because they opened the scoring in the first half, after we came back, in the second half it was 50-50."

The Gunners have won four of their last five league matches, losing one.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are currently eighth in the Premier League with 54 points from 35 matches. Erik ten Hag's side have won only one of their last five league matches.