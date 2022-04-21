"Willian was a better signing" "Truly the worst player I've seen" - Arsenal fans say whoever scouted 22-year-old 'must be jailed' for his performance against Chelsea

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure towards Nuno Tavares following a disappointing display against Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The two London clubs were involved in a pulsating first half at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side had to come from behind twice to go into the break level-pegging.

Chelsea's second goal just after the half-hour mark came when wing-back Cesar Azpilicueta escaped Tavares. The Spaniard met Mason Mount's pinpoint cross to score his first Premier League goal of the season.

The 22-year-old left-back has found first-team opportunities hard to come by since his arrival from Benfica last summer. He is making his 16th top-flight appearance this season in the match against the Blues.

With Kieran Tierney out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury, the Portuguese full-back has big shoes to fill. However, his recent performances suggest he is lacking match-sharpness. He was subbed off early in his last two starts for the Gunners in all competitions.

The club's fans appear to have quickly run out of patience with the young defender. They made their opinions clear on social media after the first half at Stamford Bridge, with some hugely negative views. Here are some of their reactions:

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc This game is just funny man neither team is serious This game is just funny man neither team is serious😭😭

rurouni kenshin @calvin_1287 Honestly get Tavares out of my club Honestly get Tavares out of my club

josh, sigh. @BlackHopJosh Tavares I’ve honestly seen enough mate Tavares I’ve honestly seen enough mate

Goofy Gunner @GoofyGunner Tavares is garbage. Time to get backup fullbacks both left and right. Tavares is garbage. Time to get backup fullbacks both left and right.

Sasha @Sasha2648 @Arsenal Tavares is a liability in both directions @Arsenal Tavares is a liability in both directions

• @FfsAditya Tavares is the most selfish footballer I have ever seen play for Arsenal. Tavares is the most selfish footballer I have ever seen play for Arsenal.

J.14 🇬🇭🇬🇧🇺🇸🏀⚽️ @JFootball014 Willian was a better signing than Tavares Willian was a better signing than Tavares

Jack Rose @JackRo53 Tavares is truly the worst player I’ve seen at Arsenal. Tavares is truly the worst player I’ve seen at Arsenal.

Chelsea and Arsenal compete in memorable first half at Stamford Bridge

Expectations were low for the Gunners before the game, with a number of enforced changes to their starting lineup. They also came into the game on the back of three consecutive defeats.

However, they took a surprising lead through Eddie Nketiah's first Premier League goal of the season. It was all thanks to a howler from Blues defender Andreas Christensen. He played a terrible pass towards Edouard Mendy on which Nketiah pounced to score.

However, their lead didn't last long when a deflected Timo Werner strike found its way past Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal went ahead again just minutes later when Emile Smith Rowe beautifully tucked away a sweeping counter-attack. Chelsea equalized again later on through Cesary Azpilicueta to complete the scoring in a heart-pounding first 45 minutes.

Arteta's side are clinging onto hopes of a top-four place in the Premier League, currently in fifth place. Meanwhile, Chelsea will look to consolidate third place by securing their fourth win on the bounce.

BBC 5 Live Sport @5liveSport



What a first half! 🏟



HT: Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal



"Stamford Bridge is a difficult place to come and Arteta has definitely got a reaction from his players." 🗣



Live commentary on



#BBCFootball #CHEARS And breathe...What a first half! 🏟HT:Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal"Stamford Bridge is a difficult place to come and Arteta has definitely got a reaction from his players." 🗣Live commentary on @BBCSounds And breathe...😅What a first half! 🏟HT: 🔵 Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal 🔴"Stamford Bridge is a difficult place to come and Arteta has definitely got a reaction from his players." 🗣Live commentary on @BBCSounds 👇#BBCFootball #CHEARS

Edited by Aditya Singh