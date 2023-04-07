"Willing to listen" - Barcelona target's agent opens up on client's potential summer move

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has been on Barcelona's radar for a while. The midfielder's agent, Mohamed Sinouh, has claimed that the player could be willing to listen to offers for a transfer away from the Serie A club.

Amrabat was a crucial part of the Morocco team that achieved a historic fourth-placed finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a first for an African team. Speaking about the player, Sinouh said (via SPORT):

“We don’t have any summer offers at the moment, but now, at least, Fiorentina are willing to listen. It’s a promise they made when the president rejected all offers in winter.”

Simouh was also quizzed about Barcelona's interest in the player. He said:

“Barca? The Fiorentina president refused to let him leave because he represented a sure value after the role he had played in the World Cup.”

Sinouh also added that the player also received an offer from Manchester United in the summer:

"We received many offers during the January transfer window, including one from Manchester United, but we were unable to reach an agreement.”

Amrabat, 26, has made 39 appearances for Fiorentina across competitions this season.

Barcelona manager Xavi says defeat to Real Madrid was difficult

Barcelona were hammered by Real Madrid 4-0 in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals at home.

As a result, they were ousted from the competition, rendering their 1-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg meaningless. Manager Xavi lamented the loss, especially the manner of it (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Tonight is a tough pill to swallow, and it hurts all of us as Culers. Now we need to react and move on; we have a league to win. We competed a lot better than the result says, it’s exaggerated."

He added:

“In the first half, we did very well, but in a counterattack, Madrid took advantage and scored the first. But it was really the 2-0 that killed us. It’s a shame, but we have to be self-critical; it was a bad second half. I’m not making excuses. I believe we played very well in both legs. I’d already said Madrid were the favourites.”

Barca next play Girona in La Liga away from home on Monday (April 10).

