“Wilshere is 10x better you chimpanzee” - James Maddison’s hateful tweets on Gareth Bale emerge ahead of Tottenham move

Fans have pulled some interesting tweets made in the past by Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, who is close to completing a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26-year-old called former Spurs star Gareth Bale a "monkey" and claimed ex-Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere was a better player. Ahead of a Premier League clash between the North London side and Liverpool in 2013, the Foxes star hoped for Luis Suarez to "destroy" Spurs.

He tweeted:

I hate Gareth Bale with a passion, calm down you monkey, Wilshere is 10x better than you chimpanzee

"Hope Luis Suarez destroys Tottenham today, don't like Spurs! Especially that monkey that everyone's on about!

This comes after The Athletic confirmed Tottenham have launched a bid of £40 million to sign Maddison from Leicester City. The midfielder was a rare silver lining in what was a difficult season for the Foxes. They finished 18th, which meant a return to the Championship for the first time since their promotion at the end of the 2013-14 season. Maddison bagged 10 goals and nine assists for them last season.

The report from The Athletic also claims personal terms are not thought to be an issue. Leicester were holding out hope of receiving a fee of around £60 million, but with the player having just one year left on his contract, an agreement could be reached for around £40 million.

Newcastle United were also rumoured to be in the race for Maddison. However, they have already signed Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for £70 million.

Tottenham reject Bayern Munich approach for Harry Kane

Bayern made an official approach for Harry Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur are set to reject the offer for Harry Kane made by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Bavarian side made an offer of £70 million plus add-ons for the star striker. However, Spurs are expected to decline this proposal.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen on adding a striker in this transfer window. A host of other teams have also displayed interest in Kane, who has just one year left on his contract. Manchester United and Real Madrid were among teams looking to sign the 29-year-old.

The report claims Kane decided to put contract extension talks on hold last season to focus on helping the club gain a top-four finish. However, Spurs collapsed towards the end of the season, finishing eighth. He did, however, become the club's all-time leading scorer, going past Jimmy Greaves in February.

