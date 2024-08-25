Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz does Cristiano Ronaldo's SIUUU celebration after scoring free kick

Tennis prodigy Carlos Alcaraz recently copied Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'SIUU' celebration and the video has gone viral on the internet. In the video shared by ESPN FC on Instagram, the 21-year-old was seen lining up for a freekick in Ronaldo's iconic style.

The audience went wild as Alcaraz put a giant tennis ball into the net and unleashed the 'SIUU.'

Carlos Alcaraz has done Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'SIUU' celebration many times in the past. Most notably, he wrote 'SEMIS! SIUUU!' on a camera after defeating Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-4 and qualifying for the semi-finals of the Nitto ATP Finals in 2023.

Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been busy of late with his record-breaking YouTube channel, UR. Cristiano. Earlier this week, he surprised his 112.7 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) by posting about his new YouTube channel and urging his followers to 'SIUUUbscribe.'

The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey,” he wrote.

Ronaldo's channel went live on August 21, immediately breaking the record of being the fastest channel to hit 1 million subscribers within just 90 minutes. YouTube honored the Portuguese by gifting him the Golden Play button, which he opened in front of his children. Sharing a video of their reaction on X, he wrote:

“A present for my family (red heart emoji) Thank you to all the SIUUUbscribers!”

The channel currently has 13 videos and seven shorts, and has amassed over 42 million 'SIUUUbscribers' in less than four days.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr drop points for 2 consecutive matches despite the Portuguese scoring in both

Georgia v Portugal: Group F - UEFA EURO 2024 - Source: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo started his SPL 2024/25 campaign with a goal against Al-Raed (August 22) within the first 34 minutes of the game. Sadio Mane delivered a lobbed through ball into the box and Ronaldo made no mistake with the finish.

However, Aymeric Laporte's foul inside the penalty box gave Al-Raed a chance to equalize early in the second half. After a thorough VAR check, the foul stood and Mohamed Fouzair converted (49') to make it 1-1 on the night.

The match ended with that scoreline, with the Canary Yellow outfit dropping points in their first league outing.

The match against Al-Raed was the second consecutive game Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Al-Nassr. In the Saudi Super Cup final against Al-Hilal on August 17, the Portuguese number 7 scored in the 44th minute to make it 1-0 going into the half-time break.

However, Al-Hilal scored four goals within 17 minutes in the second half to take the game away from Ronaldo's side. The onslaught began with a goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the 55th minute, followed by two from Aleksandar Mitrovic (63', 69'). In the 72nd minute, Malcom capitalized on a mistake by Bento to make it 4-1 for the Blue outfit.

Al-Nassr's next SPL match will be against Al-Feiha at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on August 27.

