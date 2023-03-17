"Win the f*****g Champions League" - Graham Potter makes bold claims at Chelsea live event

Manager Graham Potter won over Chelsea fans at a club event on Wednesday (March 15), declaring that he would like to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager got a lot of flak for his slow start to life at Stamford Bridge. He struggled to get the formula right in the first few games, enduring a series of disappointing results. Just as calls for his dismissal were getting louder, Potter managed to steady the ship.

He secured three wins on the bounce across competitions, with the most impressive of them coming against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League. The Blues secured a 2-0 win in the Round of 16 second leg, booking their passage into the quarterfinals after a 1-0 first-leg defeat in Dortmund.

The recent run of good form has seemingly filled Potter with confidence, and the manager now wants to win the continental competition. He said:

"We will try and beat Everton, take the (Champions League) draw and then we will try and win the f*****g Champions League!"

Chelsea’s Champions League quarterfinal opponents will be determined on Friday (March 17). They take on Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (March 18), looking to extend their winning run to four games.

Having picked up 37 points from 26 games, the Pensioners are tenth in the Premier League. A top-four finish seems unlikely, as they're 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Dietmar Hamann lauds Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, calls him 'one of the best in the world'

Former Liverpool ace Dietmar 'Didi' Hamann has heaped praise on Kai Havertz for his recent performances for the Blues, dubbing his compatriot as one of the world's best players.

Hamann said that the Germany international does not know how good he is and that he can do even better for Graham Potter’s men. Speaking to BestGamblingSites, Hamann said:

“He has played as a centre forward at times, which is probably not his preferred role, but he can play there. And with him, I just feel that he doesn’t know how good he is because for me, he’s one of the best in the world. It may sound harsh saying this because he scored a winner in a Champions League final, and he has done well for Chelsea, but I just feel he could do so much more because that’s how good he is.”

The former Germany star added:

“In the last few weeks, he’s really come to the fore and, you know, maybe he’s adapted more to the club. He’s a fantastic player.”

Havertz has scored twice in his last two games for Chelsea across competitions. He has played 35 games this season, scoring eight times.

