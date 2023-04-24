“Winning is assured”, “Super hattrick today” – Fans celebrate as Cristiano Ronaldo overcomes injury concern to start for Al-Nassr against Al-Wehda

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly suffering a groin injury in Al-Nassr's last game against Al-Hilal, the Portuguese started against Al-Wehda for the King Cup of Champion clash. Fans are over the moon to see the 38-year-old lead the line.

Ronaldo had a frustrating outing against Al-Hilal in the last match. He had a goal disallowed and a penalty decision in favor of Al-Nassr was overturned. The club's title charge virtually came to an end with the defeat.

The Portuguese superstar, however, is a part of the starting XI to take on Al-Wehda. Fans believe that should mean an easy win for Dinko Jelicic's team.

Ronaldo previously scored a four-goal haul against Al-Wehda and fans are expecting a performance of the same pedigree. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Winning is Assured."

Another foresaw a bright performance from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, writing:

"Super hattrick today."

Al-Nassr defeated Abha by a score of 3-1 in the previous stage of the competition. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line for his team:

Al-Ettifaq coach spoke about the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival to Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival to Al-Nassr has given Saudi Arabian football unprecedented exposure. The league has started broadcasting in 137 new countries across the globe.

Al-Ettifaq coach Antonio Cazorla recently eplained how Ronaldo has managed to bring so many eyeballs and put so many people to the stadium seats with his arrival in the Middle-East. He recently said:

“Cristiano's arrival has been a 'boom'. It's an incredible media showcase, the Saudi League is selling out a lot more and attracting the media. In Spain, there is new information about Al-Nassr every day. That tells you about the importance of great figures reaching the league and the interest there is in continuing to make great signings."

Ronaldo has produced the goods on the pitch as well. He has so far scored 11 goals and has provided two assists in 13 games across competitions since joining Al-Alami in January.

