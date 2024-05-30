"Winning it with him was a double reward" - Argentina star says Lionel Messi 'would have exchanged any title to win the World Cup

Argentina attacker Paulo Dybala has said that the 2022 FIFA World Cup title is the most precious for his national team captain Lionel Messi. The Inter Miami attacker struck gold at the quadrennial competition at the fifth time of asking.

Having made his World Cup debut at the 2006 edition in Germany - where La Albiceleste made the quarterfinals - Messi inspired his team to the final eight years later. However, Argentina fell by a solitary goal to Germany in the title match at the Maracana.

Following an early exit - in the Round of 16 - in the next edition to Russia, Messi and Co. finally conquered the final frontier by beating defending champions France, who had sent them packing four years earlier.

Messi led from the front - scoring twice in the final - which finished 3-3 after extra time - and also scored in the ensuing shootout as La Albiceleste ended their 36-year wait for the World Cup.

Reflecting on the importance of that win, Dybala said that the World Cup meant more to Messi than any other title he has won so far (as per The Athletic FC via AlbicelesteTalk):

"Messi would have exchanged any title to win the World Cup. For us, winning it with him was a double reward."

It was Argentina's third success at the tournament, following their previous triumphs in 1978 and 1986.

How did Lionel Messi fare for Argentina in their 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph?

Lionel Messi hoists aloft the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi led Argentina from the front in their victorious 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner bagged seven goals and three assists in three games.

The only game where he didn't have a goal contribution was the 2-0 win over Poland in their last group outing, which confirmed their passage to the Round of 16, having stumbled 2-1 to Saudi Arabia.

Messi would score in all four knockout rounds - including twice in the final - as Lionel Scaloni's men became the toast of the footballing world after nearly four decades.