"Winning the league hahahaha" - KSI reacts as Arsenal defeat Manchester City 1-0 in Premier League fixture

Renowned content creator and YouTube personality KSI was ecstatic after Arsenal's 1-0 Premier League win against Manchester City on Sunday (8 October).

The Gunners played out an intense game against the Cityzens at the Emirates, managing 12 shots to the visitors' four. The hosts' perseverance paid off in the 86th minute when Gabriel Martinelli's shot from the edge of the box was deflected into the net by Nathan Ake.

It was Arsenal's first league win against the Cityzens since December 2015. The Gunners notably lost the Premier League title last season to Manchester City despite leading the table for 248 days.

But KSI, a die-hard Arsenal fan, believes this will be his team's year. After the win against Manchester City, which was Arteta's first victory against Pep Guardiola in the competition, KSI tweeted:

"ARSENAL ARE WINNING THE LEAGUE HAHAHAHA"

The Gunners are currently second in the league table after eight matches, with 20 points to their name. They trail Tottenham Hotspur only on goals scored and hold a two-point lead over last year's champions.

Arsenal's unbeaten start to the season was put to an end by RC Lens on 3 October in the UEFA Champions League. But they are still unbeaten in the Premier League this season, with only Spurs able to make that same claim.

The Gunners last won the Premier League in the 2003-04 season when Arsene Wenger guided them to an unbeaten league campaign.

Arsenal star happy for Gabriel Martinelli after match-winning goal against Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus won four league titles with Manchester City before making a £45 million switch to Arsenal in 2022.

Against his former club, the Brazilian centre-forward started on the right flank in Bukayo Saka's absence while Martinelli was left on the bench. The latter came on as a second-half substitute in place of Leandro Trossard and made the difference in the dying embers of the game.

Speaking about his compatriot after the full-time whistle, Jesus told Sky Sports (h/t BBC):

"We had to run, fight, be efficient and score goals. I am happy for Gabi [Martinelli] that he comes on and scores. That shows how strong our team is."

This was Martinelli's first goal this season across competitions. He missed five straight games after a hamstring injury he suffered in the 1-0 away league win against Everton on 17 September.

Jesus, meanwhile, played the full 90 minutes, putting in a strong shift, especially off the ball. No one won more tackles (3) than the Brazilian forward, who also competed in an astonishing 22 ground duels, although he only won eight of them.