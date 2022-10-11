"Winning like this builds character" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti responds to Barcelona boss Xavi's comments on 'winning without playing well' 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently provided a response to Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez's comments regarding the Blaugrana winning without playing well.

Xavi Hernandez recently opined that his side won without playing satisfactorily against Celta Vigo in LaLiga.

Ancelotti reacted to those comments as he said he didn't watch Barcelona's last game. However, the Italian stated that wins like these help a team build its character.

Here's what he said while talking to the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk (via Madrid Universal):

“I did not watch their match yesterday, sometimes it can happen that you can win even if you don’t perform at 100%. The motivational and mental aspects are important. The suffering in football is normal, and the matches are equal. Winning like this builds character.”

The Catalan club are currently at the top of the LaLiga table, having collected 22 points from their first eight league games of the season.

While Los Blancos have the same number of points, Xavi Hernandez's side are ahead due to a superior goal difference.

Real Madrid manager Carlos Ancelotti opens up on clash against Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid have won all three of their Champions League games so far this campaign. They defeated Shakhtar Donetsk by a margin of 2-1 at home.

While evaluating the upcoming away clash in Kyiv, here's what the Italian said:

“The challenge is to recover the players well, evaluate them, today’s training is important. And then hit the eleven to win the game. It’s a great opportunity and we want to get done with the group stage tomorrow.”

He further went on to add:

“I spoke a little with Jovicevic in the first leg. They work with many difficulties, we are in solidarity with them and we respect them. But playing like that means a lot to them, they want to give a good image for the people that are suffering.”

Los Blancos are the record winners of the competition, having amassed 14 trophies in their collection. They are the defending European champions as well.

Another win against the Ukrainian side will give Ancelotti's side qualification for the knockout phase and give them a boost to defend their throne this season.

