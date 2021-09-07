"Winning is never automatic" - Ronaldo reveals why PSG are not Champions League favorites

Ronaldo Nazario has claimed PSG are not the favorites to win the Champions League this season. The Brazilian legend believes it is too early to pick a winner.

PSG signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Gini Wijnaldum this summer to boost their squad. They also managed to keep hold of Kylian Mbappe despite crazy bids from Real Madrid.

While speaking with DAZN, Ronaldo was asked who he believes will win the Champions League this season. He straight away claimed it was too early to pick a winner and added PSG are not guaranteed a win because they have a very good squad.

"It is still too early to say who will win the Champions League. The picture begins to take shape at the quarter-final stage. Paris Saint-Germain are in pole position, but it’s one thing to talk and another to play."

The legendary striker compared the current PSG squad to his Galacticos team at Real Madrid and pointed out how having the best players alone does not guarantee Champions league triumphs.

"There are many factors that influence the outcome on the pitch. I played for Real Madrid for almost five seasons, in the team of the Galacticos, and I never won the Champions League. Winning is never automatic, even if you have the best players in your team, and that also applies to PSG."

PSG announce Champions League squad

PSG have announced their 25-man squad for the Champions League group stages. Unsurprisingly, all the new signings are on the list, while Sergio Rico, Rafinha and Juan Bernat have been left out.

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alexandre Letellier.

Defenders: Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Amad Diallo, Achraf Hakimi, Thilo Kehrer, Colin Dagba, Nuno Mendes, Layvin Kurzawa.

Midfielders: Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Julia Draxler, Danilo, Georginio Wijnaldum, Dina Ebimbe.

Forwards: Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi.

Also Read

PSG reached the Champions League final in 2020 but were beaten by Bayern Munich in the final. They have been doing all they can to win the elite trophy, but have fallen short every single time.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar