“Winning the treble next season”, “Southgate won’t help you” - Fans react as Manchester United reportedly make major decision over Ten Hag

Manchester United fans have given intriguing responses to reports claiming the Premier League giants are planning for next season with Erik ten Hag.

Sky Sports reports that the Red Devils have 'emphatically' denied that they are considering a managerial change. Ten Hag's future has been uncertain amid a disappointing sophomore campaign at Old Trafford.

Manchester United crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stages. They finished bottom of a group consisting of Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen, and Galatasaray.

Ten Hag's men's defense of the Carabao Cup lasted until the Round of 16. They've suffered 11 defeats in 28 league games, leaving them playing catchup in the race for Champions League qualification.

There has been intense speculation regarding Manchester United's search for a potential Ten Hag replacement. England boss Gareth Southgate has been linked and Red Devils icon Roy Keane thinks that could occur.

However, United look to be planning for the future under Ten Hag who still has the opportunity to win the FA Cup this season. His Reds face EFL Championship outfit Coventry City in the semifinals at Wembley on April 21.

Ten Hag has just over a year left on his contract and will work under co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's regime this summer. The British billionaire and his INEOS team will oversee the club's sporting operations including transfer business.

One fan backed the Dutchman to guide the Red Devils to a treble next season:

"We are winning the treble next season."

Another fan suggested Southgate would've been a poor replacement for Ten Hag:

"Southgate won't help you. So leave ETH (to do) his job."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to reports suggesting the Red Devils will stick with Ten Hag:

Mikael Silvestre thinks Manchester United would be making a gamble by appointing Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate has been in charge of England since 2016.

Southgate seems to have emerged as a top candidate to replace Ten Hag should Manchester United decide to part ways. He will oversee England's Euro 2024 campaign this summer but his contract expires in December.

Sky Sports' Melissa Reddy reports that United director Sir Dave Brailsford is a supporter of Southgate. He worked with the Three Lions boss on the INEOS Leaders in Sport programme.

Southgate has overseen 59 wins in 91 games in charge of England. He took the Three Lions to the Euro 2020 final and the 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinals but is yet to enjoy trophy success.

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre gave his take on talk regarding Southgate arriving at Old Trafford. He told GGRecon:

"I don't believe it would be a big step for Gareth moving from international football back into club football, but it's a completely different scenario. You can't rule out any potential candidate."

Silvestre has concerns about Southgate due to his managerial record at club level:

"But it would be a bit of a gamble because he doesn't have much of a track record at club level."

Southgate's only club managerial reign came at Middlesbrough in an unconvincing three-year spell at Riverside. He oversaw 47 wins in 151 games across competitions. Boro were relegated from the Premier League in 2009 and he was sacked soon after.