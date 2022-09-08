"Wish we had 11 of him in the team" - Jose Enrique on Liverpool star who gives 110% every game

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has praised winger Luis Diaz for his gritty performance in the Reds' 4-1 UEFA Champions League defeat at Napoli on Wednesday (September 7).

The Reds trailed 4-0 after 49 minutes at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona before Diaz cut in from the right and finished clinically past Alex Meret. The Colombian winger was one of the Reds' few bright sparks on the night. He won six duels (out of 11), made one tackle and two key passes, and completed one dribble.

While these stats might look average going by his high standards, Diaz was arguably the only Liverpool player who played decently amidst a rather shambolic team performance. Enrique echoed the same sentiments, tweeting:

"I wish he had 11 Luis Diaz in the team. He gives 110% every game . What a player."

This wasm't the first time Diaz was the Reds' star performer on a rather disappointing night. He scored and was relentless off the ball in their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League earlier this season.

Liverpool signed Diaz from Porto for an initial fee of £37 million in January this year. He has contributed ten goals and five assists in 34 games across competitions so far, including four goals in eight games this season.

Napoli hand Liverpool second defeat of season

Jurgen Klopp's side have started the season quite poorly. They drew against Fulham and Crystal Palace in their first two games before losing at arch-rivals Manchester United.

They then beat newly promoted Bournemouth 9-0 and Newcastle United 2-1 but drew goalless against Everton before their crushing defeat at Napoli.

The Serie A club took the lead in the fifth minute when Piotr Zielenski scored from the penalty spot after James Milner had handled inside the box. The Blues got another penalty for a foul by Virgil van Dijk on Victor Osimhen, but the latter's penalty was saved by Alisson Becker.

However, Andre Zambo Anguissa and Giovanni Simeone strikes meant Napoli led 3-0 at half-time. The hosts scored another two minutes after the restart before Diaz reduced arrears.

Both teams had chances to score, but it was Napoli who held on for a convincing win. The Reds will now face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in the Premier League on Saturday (September 10) before hosting Ajax in the Champions League three days later.

