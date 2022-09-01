“Wish Darwin Nunez would headbutt”, “He starts for no other team in the league” – Liverpool fans brutally slam player who ‘isn’t even bench quality’ despite 2-1 win over Newcastle 

Liverpool fans are unimpressed with Jordan Henderson's performance in the Reds' dramatic 2-1 win over Newcastle United on August 31.

Fabio Carvalho's last-gasp winner sealed all three points for Jurgen Klopp's side in a tense affair at Anfield.

Newcastle's newest signing Alexander Isak gave the Magpies the lead in the 38th minute with a fine finish.

It was end-to-end stuff with Liverpool trying to find an equalizer and they made the breakthrough in the 61st minute.

Roberto Firmino fired past Nick Pope following some good build-up play from Mohamed Salah.

However, the night belonged to Carvalho, who struck in the dying embers from close range following a corner to give Klopp's men a huge victory.

The win takes Liverpool up to 5th, sitting on eight points with two wins, two draws and a defeat to start their season.

Reds fans have taken aim at Henderson despite the win, critical of their captain's performance in the middle of the park.

Many are calling for the English midfielder to be dropped following yet another outing of which he certainly didn't impress.

Henderson had a similar performance in the recent 2-1 defeat against Manchester United.

Anfield supporters appear to be growing impatient with the Englishman's constant inclusion and here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:

‏ً @VintageDiaz Wish Darwin Nunez would headbutt Jordan Henderson tbh. Wish Darwin Nunez would headbutt Jordan Henderson tbh.

. @Lucho10ii Henderson is playing football in 2022 Henderson is playing football in 2022 https://t.co/kgO9ZcTOVJ

M Abbas Khattak @MAbbasKhattak_ Retweet if we should sell Henderson before the transfer window ends- Retweet if we should sell Henderson before the transfer window ends-

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk No changes. Not sure how Hendo survives there. No changes. Not sure how Hendo survives there.

Jamie @J_wicks21 @TheAnfieldTalk HE STARTS FOR NO OTHER TEAM IN THE LEAGUE BUT STARTS FOR US WHOS CHALLENGING FOR THE LEAGUE @TheAnfieldTalk HE STARTS FOR NO OTHER TEAM IN THE LEAGUE BUT STARTS FOR US WHOS CHALLENGING FOR THE LEAGUE😭😭😭

one person @Zon2ol1 @LFC Dead weight Jordan Henderson should never start a game for Liverpool again. @LFC Dead weight Jordan Henderson should never start a game for Liverpool again.

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒍 🌿 @AnfieldMagic Not being funny but Henderson isn’t even bench quality, offers nothing to the game Not being funny but Henderson isn’t even bench quality, offers nothing to the game

Is it time Liverpool replace Henderson?

Henderson's days may be numbered

Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland back in 2011 for £16.2 million and has become a mainstay in the Reds' side ever since.

Consistent performances have seen him become Anfield captain and during his time with the armband he has lifted many trophies.

These include the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

He has made 455 appearances for the Merseysiders, scoring 33 goals and contributing 38 assists.

However, at the age of 32, perhaps it is time that Klopp considered replacing the English midfielder.

Of course, many will point to his 36-year-old teammate James Milner but that is another argument to be had.

Henderson's performances this season have been questionable as he doesn't possess the presence that made him stand out in midfield throughout the peak of his career.

A lack of pace is perhaps getting to him as Liverpool have been guilty of being overrun in midfield on numerous occasions.

Andrew @KopiteAndrew Henderson faking a hamstring injury so we go get Bellingham tomorrow! My captain Henderson faking a hamstring injury so we go get Bellingham tomorrow! My captain 💪

The Reds have been touted with a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.

The teenager seems to be the ideal replacement for Henderson, who may have to consider a bit-part role in the near future.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett