"Wishing you all joy, peace and happiness" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends Eid message to fans on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo recently took to social media to send a message to fans in Saudi Arabia, who celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Wednesday, April 10, which marks the end of Ramadan for Muslims. Ramadan lasted 30 days in Saudi Arabia; it started on March 10 and ended on April 10.

"Eid Mubarak! Wishing you all joy, peace and happiness on this special day," the Portuguese superstar wrote on his social media accounts.

"Eid Mubarak" is an Arabic term used by Muslims when they celebrate. It means "Blessed feats/festival".

As for Cristiano Ronaldo, he is currently out of Al-Nassr's lineup after being sent off in the game against Al-Hilal. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner got a red card after elbowing Ali Al Bulaihi and threatening to hit the referee during the Saudi Super Cup semifinal, which Al-Nassr lost 2-1.

It is unclear yet what sanction he will face for his actions, but beIN Sports reports that he will be suspended for at least two games and will get a heavy fine.

Pundit expects Cristiano Ronaldo to stay with Al-Nassr for 1 more season

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia in January of 2023, and even though he has been unstoppable offensively, he hasn't led Al-Nassr to the top. So far, Ronaldo has missed out on five titles and his future with the club could be in jeopardy if Al-Nassr don't win trophies.

Still, pundit Ben Jacobs expects the Portuguese superstar to stay for another year in Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Pro League.

"I think he’ll do another season. I think Ronaldo still feels that he’s the one capitalising this. So there’s a personal aspect that feeds into maybe his ego that he started all of this. And every time he does anything wrong, opposition fans are chanting the name 'Leo Messi'. And that juxtaposition of Messi winning the World cup, Ronaldo being in Saudi Arabia, I think is really irking him. I expect him to do one more season," Jacobs told TalkSport.

At the age of 39, Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing for a final international run with Portugal in the 2024 UEFA Euro. Portugal won the tournament for the first time in 2016.

