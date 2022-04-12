"With all due respect to Casemiro" - Barcelona manager Xavi names the best midfielder of the last 15 years

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has named Sergio Busquets as the best midfielder of the last 15 years.

The 33-year-old has been at the heart of the Blaugrana side since first breaking into the senior team in the 2008-09 season. He's also played a huge role in Spain's glorious run between 2008 and 2012 on the international stage.

With over 800 career appearances and 32 titles with club and country, Busquets is widely hailed as one of the best midfielders of all time.

Speaking of players in the position, Casemiro has also laid down a benchmark for consistency since returning to Real Madrid.

His accomplishments at the club, including his role in their famous UEFA Champions League three-peat, have led many to consider him one of the best defensive midfielders ever.

However, if there was a debate, Xavi has no doubts that Busquets is better and offers a lot to his side.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of their league clash with Levante, Xavi said:

“With all due respect to Casemiro, Busquets is the best defensive midfielder in the last 15 years. Finding a player like him is very complicated and what he gives us, no one can.”

Busquets' contract with Barcelona runs until June 2023, and there are rumors (via El Nacional) that he could seek a new challenge.

Busquets is reportedly (via Onze) open to moving to the MLS to play for Inter Miami before calling time on his career.

According to transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, the David Beckham-owned franchise may not be the only MLS side interested in the Spaniard.

Romano stated that MLS teams have been approaching Busquets since July 2021, but the midfielder has decided to wait and turn down any proposals for now.

Barcelona continue to make progress under Xavi

Following a nervy 3-2 win over Levante, Barcelona are now 15 games unbeaten in La Liga, winning 11 times.

They were languishing in seventh place when Xavi arrived, but the Spaniard has now brought them up to second in the standings. It's a testament to the massive impact he's made since arriving at Camp Nou in November.

A league title seems beyond reach for Barcelona as Real Madrid hold a significant advantage with just seven games remaining. However, the Blaugrana are looking to clinch their first Europa League crown.

