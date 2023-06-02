"With everything he is doing, yes" - Diego Simeone backs Real Madrid star to win Ballon d'Or

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has backed Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior to win the Ballon d'Or.

Vinicius, 22, has enjoyed an excellent campaign with Los Blancos, scoring 23 goals and providing 21 assists in 54 games across competitions. This magnificent season coming in the midst of a racism row which has left a sour note on the Brazilian's feats.

However, Simeone has lifted the mood surrounding Vinicius by claiming that he could be on course to win his first Ballon d'Or. The Atleti coach said (via the Madrid Zone):

“Can Vinícius Jr. win the Ballon D’Or? With everything he is doing, yes.”

Vinicius has enjoyed his best season to date since joining Real Madrid from Palmeiras in 2018. He now boasts an overall tally of 59 goals and 64 assists in 224 games for Los Merengues.

However, the Brazilian may struggle to earn his first Ballon d'Or award this season due to the accomplishments of rival players. PSG's Lionel Messi seems to be favorite after winning his first FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December.

Meanwhile, Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are expected to be in the race. The pair have played key parts in City's quest towards a treble.

Pep Guardiola claims Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois could have won 2022 Ballon d'Or

Courtois was Europe's standout goalkeeper in 2022.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois would have deserved the 2022 Ballon d'Or. The award went to his Los Blancos teammate Karim Benzema, who captained the side to a La Liga and Champions League double.

Benzema bagged 44 goals in 46 games, finishing as top scorer in both La Liga and the Champions League. However, Courtois' goalkeeping heroics went a long way in Carlo Ancelotti's side's success that season.

Courtois kept 22 clean sheets in 52 matches in the 2021-22 campaign. He made nine saves in Real Madrid's 1-0 victory in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Guardiola acknowledged the brilliant performances the Belgian shot-stopper put in during last season. The City boss said (via The Real Champs):

“Last year they gave the Ballon d’Or to Benzema, but had it been Courtois, it would’ve also been deserved.”

It was highly unlikely that Courtois was going to win the Ballon d'Or. The iconic Lev Yashin is the only goalkeeper to have won the award to date, doing so in 1963. The Madrid shot-stopper finished seventh in the 2022 rankings.

Poll : 0 votes