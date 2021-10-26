"With Leo's arrival, it's harder to find that cohesion" - PSG superstar Angel Di Maria makes bold claim involving Lionel Messi and Neymar

PSG and Argentina midfielder Angel Di Maria has claimed it has been difficult to find cohesion in the squad since the arrival of Lionel Messi this summer. The French giants played out a 0-0 draw with Marseille last weekend, during which Messi and Neymar were unable to make an impact on the game.

Brazilian superstar Neymar has scored just one goal and provided two assists in eight appearances in all competitions for PSG this season. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has scored just three goals and is yet to provide an assist in his seven appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Lionel Messi and Neymar are yet to link up the way they used to during their four seasons together at Barcelona. Although that cohesion is nowhere to be seen now, Di Maria is confident Neymar and Messi will develop a fruitful partnership in the near future.

"With Leo's arrival, it's harder to find that cohesion," Di Maria told Telefoot. "Things are not clear yet, but they will become so. Neymar is an immense player, bit by bit he will return to a top level."

Di Maria also went on to comment on the competition for places at PSG. The Ligue 1 giants have one of the strongest squads in Europe which has left Pochettino with a number of difficult decisions regarding his starting XI.

"Competition is difficult," he said. "When you have those three players in front of you, you have to work, and do as well as possible in order to play. And then it's the manager who decides."

PSG's 0-0 draw with Marseille was only the second time they've dropped points in Ligue 1 this season. The result leaves them at the top of the Ligue 1 table, seven points ahead of second-placed Lens.

PSG are yet to hit their stride this season despite having the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar in their squad

Despite being at the top of their UEFA Champions League group, and being seven points clear at the top of Ligue 1, PSG are yet to dominate teams the way they were expected.

Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe are yet to form a formidable partnership in attack, and have lacked cohesion and fluidity in recent weeks.

Mauricio Pochettino must find a way to get the best out of his front three, as PSG are currently the favorites to win Ligue 1 and the Champions League. A failure to win Europe's elite competition this season could cost the former Tottenham boss his job.

