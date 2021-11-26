"With Lionel Messi, PSG cannot be a counter team" - Nicolas Anelka believes more can be demanded of 'not so extraordinary' Messi

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Nicolas Anelka is unsure if the Parisians can play a counter-attacking style with Lionel Messi in the team.

PSG are well ahead of the rest of the teams in Ligue 1, but have struggled for rhythm and have often relied on late goals to get them through games.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday, and will finish second in Group A. The Parisians took the lead, but couldn’t hold on as Manchester City mounted a comeback to win the game.

PSG have an array of talent in attack, but they haven’t quite functioned as a unit. Anelka explained it’s unlikely the side will be able to function as a counter-attacking team with Kylian Mbappe as the focal point and Messi in the team.

"With Messi, PSG cannot be a counter team. You cannot base the whole team on Kylian Mbappe."

"Today we demand from Neymar, but we can do the same with Messi. Since the beginning of the season it is not extraordinary either. There is a player who has six Ballons d'Or and finally is not so extraordinary," Anelka said.

Lionel Messi might be holding PSG back under Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has a distinct style of play that sets him apart from most other coaches, but he hasn’t been able to implement his system at PSG so far.

Despite having one of the best attacks in European football, PSG have failed to shine. Lionel Messi, in particular, has often looked labored in attack, and hasn’t worked hard enough off the ball.

Pochettino needs to find a way to get the best out of Messi, but he perhaps has too many similar players with big egos to deal with at PSG.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are good individual players, but haven’t functioned well as a unit, preventing the Ligue 1 club from being real contenders in the Champions League.

Since moving to PSG, Messi has scored just four goals in 10 games in all competitions. If PSG are to win their first ever Champions League title, the diminutive Argentine will have to do a lot more in the coming months.

