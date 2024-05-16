"With their mentality, they influence their teammates" - Gareth Southgate says Real Madrid superstar reminds him of Steven Gerrard

England manager Gareth Southgate has claimed that Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham reminds him of Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard. Southgate explained that Bellingham's decisiveness, elite mentality, and influence on teammates are traits he shares with the former Reds captain.

Jude Bellingham has been in the spotlight since joining Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The midfielder has won the hearts of many with his scintillating performances for the Spanish giants this season and is already receiving popular backing in the Ballon d'Or race.

Speaking to French outlet L'Equipe, Gareth Southgate reckoned that the 20-year-old is currently playing in a world of his own as he discussed his readiness for the European Championship this summer.

"The conversations I have had with him are about the fact that he now lives in a different kind of world," said the Three Lions' boss. "He is still very young but he is handling it well. But he can't live like a 20-year-old who can go wherever he wants and do whatever he wants. I have played with David Beckham, who also lived in another world. This is Jude's world now."

Southgate then proceeded to highlight how the Real Madrid superstar reminds him of Steven Gerrard.

"Jude reminds me of Steven Gerrard. Even when the opponents have the feeling that they are in control of the match, it is players like that who can change it (the match). With their mentality, they influence their teammates."

"It shows in the way he plays. Jude is very respectful of the older players like Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane. When they weren't playing in the training match against Belgium, we heard Jude and Declan Rice's voices in the dressing room," he added.

Southgate will be hoping to have Jude Bellingham in top form when he leaves Real Madrid's squad to link up with the English team this summer. The Three Lions will kick-start their Euros campaign with a clash against Serbia on June 16.

How Jude Bellingham's debut season for Real Madrid has gone so far

Since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, Jude Bellingham has made 40 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions, recording an impressive 23 goals and 12 assists to his name.

That includes 19 goals and six assists in 27 La Liga games, as well as four goals and as many assists in 10 Champions League outings. He's already claimed the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana and could add the Champions League to his cabinet if Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund in the final on June 1.

Before the final, however, the Galacticos still have two fixtures against Villarreal (May 19) and Real Betis (May 25) to conclude their league season. It remains to be seen whether they can remain in top shape heading into these fixtures.

