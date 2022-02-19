×
“With Messi you always have to be careful” – Fabregas issues warning to critics and backs PSG superstar to return to his best

The Argentine came under fire for a missed penalty in the Champions League
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Modified Feb 19, 2022 09:44 AM IST
News

Former midfielder Cesc Fabregas has backed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace, Lionel Messi, to return to his best. After the Argentine drew flak for his poor showing in PSG's clash against Real Madrid, the Spaniard came to his former Barcelona team-mate's defense. On 15th February, the former defeated the Spanish club 1-0 in the Champions League.

The 34-year-old was quiet and even missed a penalty as Thibaut Courtois guessed the right way to deny him.

No player has missed more Champions League penalties than Lionel Messi!❌ https://t.co/1Klet8Kktg

It neatly cost the Parisians, but Kylian Mbappe saved him the blushes with a stoppage-time winner.

However, Fabregas, who played alongside Messi for three years, believes he could emerge from his struggles while pointing to former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique's example.

Speaking to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, he said:

"I remember the first year of Luis Enrique in which he was criticized a lot. A crisis of all that was made. Then Barça won the treble. Now something similar can happen. I understand that programs have to be sold, but we are talking about a player who can leave you portrayed in a second. With Messi you always have to be careful, just in case. He has rope for a while."

PSG ace criticized unnecessarily

Messi hasn't had the most impressive start to life at PSG, struggling to adapt to his new surroundings and riddled with injuries too.

Neymar quickly comforted Messi in the PSG locker room after the game against Real Madrid ❤ [RMCsport] https://t.co/zQUdNIh1jC

The penalty miss opened up a can of worms but Fabregas thinks criticism of Messi is overblown as he had a decent game, highlighting some of his best moments from the clash.

"I've read things about people who didn't see him play against Real Madrid. Without being stellar, he played a good game. He left Mbappé alone in the first half with a pass that no other of the twenty-one players on the field would be capable of. He got between the lines well, gave Neymar another assist that could have been a goal.
"He missed a penalty. And? Judging him for that seems ridiculous to me. Football goes much further. Courtois is a fantastic goalkeeper and he has merit."

He further reflected on Messi's win-at-all-costs attitude, which resembles that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Messi is happy when he wins, when he scores and when he manages to be decisive. That's why he has been who he is for fifteen years. The most similar to him is Cristiano Ronaldo, but I have not seen anyone like him."

