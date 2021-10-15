"With me as president, Messi probably would have stayed" - Former Barcelona chief makes bold claim despite financial turmoil at Camp Nou

Barcelona parted ways with Lionel Messi during the summer transfer window due to their current economic crisis. Surprisingly, former Blaugrana president Joan Gaspart has claimed he would've been able to keep hold of the attacker if he had been in charge at the Camp Nou.

He explained: "With me as president, Lionel Messi probably would have stayed. But now, looking back at it, I would have made a mistake. His renewal was not economically feasible.

"If I ran for president again, not even I would vote for myself. I love Barca too much for that. A crazy goon like me can’t be the club’s president."

The Spaniard proceeded by revealing his biggest fear about Barcelona's future - the idea of the club moving from a member-owned model to becoming corporately owned.

He continued: "I love Barca too much. My biggest fear is that it becomes a 'SAD' (owned by a corporation, not the club's members). Also, it worries me that everyone can become a soci now, we have to keep the essence of the club intact."

Joan Gaspart also addressed the topic of Josep Maria Bartomeu, throwing his support behind the former Barcelona president who has been severely accused of mismanaging the club during his tenure.

"I would bet that Bartomeu did not take any money from the club, nor did he do anything illegal. As for the other 1,000 employees, I don’t know them," he added.

Lionel Messi joined PSG after leaving Barcelona this summer

Barcelona struggling in Lionel Messi's absence

The news of Lionel Messi's departure angered many Barcelona fans this summer. That anger has even doubled, following the Blaugrana's failure to step up in the absence of the Argentine forward.

Ronald Koeman's men have been a mere shadow of themselves this season, recording uninspiring results in recent games. Barcelona have won just one of their last six matches across all competitions so far.

They currently rank ninth in the Liga with 12 points from seven games and are at risk of missing out on the UEFA Champions League knockout phase, having lost their first two fixtures in the tournament. Up next, they will lock horns with Valencia in a La Liga encounter this weekend. It remains to be seen if they'll return to winning ways on Sunday evening.

