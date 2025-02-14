"With respect, I am at a bigger club" - Amorim makes claim while speaking about Postecoglou ahead of Manchester United v Spurs clash

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has pointed out that he is at the bigger club ahead of his clash with Spurs manager Ange Postecoglu in the Premier League. The Red Devils will face the Lilly Whites in a bottom-half clash after both sides have endured poor campaigns so far.

Despite his team's struggles, Amorim has remained bullish about the Red Devils' status in English football. Speaking before he clashes with the Australian manager on Sunday, the Portuguese tactician stated via X account UtdDistrict:

"I am a huge fan of Ange Postecoglou. He is a good guy, a very good coach. I understand the connection with me and Ange. With respect, I am at a bigger club."

Ruben Amorim is facing his most formidable challenge as a manager at Manchester United, with the Portuguese tactician averaging just 1.6 points per game from his 20 matches in charge of the side. The 40-year-old will be keen to bag another win and start dragging the 20-time English champions up the Premier League table with a strong performance away at Spurs.

"When you are happy, everything comes naturally" - Manchester United loanee speaks on impressive start to life away from club

Manchester United loanee Antony has spoken about how being happy with life in Andalusia has helped him rediscover his form. The Brazilian left the Red Devils this January to join Real Betis on loan, and he has already scored two goals in his first three games for the Spanish side.

Speaking to Spanish publication El Desmarque after he scored the opener for the Spaniards in their 3-0 win over Gent in the UEFA Conference League yesterday, Antony said:

"When you are happy, everything comes naturally. My head, my heart, told me that I was going to be happy here."

Previously, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim discussed how a lack of confidence was hindering the Brazilian, saying via FotMob:

"If you remember the Antony at Ajax, he lacks a little bit of confidence to go one-v-one, so he will improve, But he's working really hard, he's trying, he's playing more inside than outside. You have to do that to work really hard and that will help him to be a better player."

Antony joined Manchester United for a reported €95 million fee from Ajax in 2022 and failed to impress at the club. He played 96 games for the club but only managed 12 goals and five assists.

