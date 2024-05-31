"With sadness and joy, we always wanted the same goal" - Luis Suarez sends message to Edinson Cavani after latter's international retirement

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has sent an emotional message to compatriot Edinson Cavani following the latter's decision to retire from international football. Cavani announced that the same via an Instagram post on Thursday, May 30.

In the post, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United forward wrote (translated by The Athletic):

“Thanks to every single person who was a part of this road over the years. I was and always will be blessed to have worn this jersey representing what I love most in this world, my country...

“I have decided so step aside but with my heart still beating, as it was when it was my turn to take to the pitch wearing this beautiful jersey. Sending a strong embrace to all of my fans.”

Suarez, who played alongside Cavani for Uruguay from 2008, shared a post for the latter on Instagram shortly after the latter's announcement. The Inter Miami striker shared a carousel of images of the duo celebrating each other's goals over the years for La Celeste with the caption (translated to English):

“When we celebrated our first goal together, we were just two kids dreaming of taking our country to the top... Those kids were growing up and experiencing UNIQUE AND UNREPEATABLE things defending OUR BELOVED SELECCION 🥺

“With sadness and joy, we always wanted the same goal: for URUGUAY to WIN and the flag to be well represented. Your name will always be etched in the history of our football and our country.

“As an Uruguayan, I THANK YOU for everything you did for the SELECCION. I wish you the best always 💙 ARRIBA URUGUAY!”

Cavani has notably not played for Uruguay since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in which the team failed to progress beyond the group stage. The 37-year-old's decision means he has taken himself out of contention to make Marcelo Bielsa's squad for the Copa America, set to start later this month.

Overall, he played 136 times for Uruguay and racked up 58 goals, placing third and second all-time respectively. Suarez is notably second in appearances with 138 behind Diego Godin (161) and their all-time top-scorer with 68 strikes.

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani formed a deadly strike partnership for Uruguay

Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez began playing together for Uruguay in the nation's U20 side. They made their senior-team debuts a year apart and soon established one of the most dangerous national-team strike partnerships the sport has seen.

Overall, the duo featured in 91 matches for La Celeste between 2008 and 2022, combining directly for 21 goals. They were also at their lethal best individually in those games, with Suarez recording 49 goals and 30 assists, while his strike partner scored 37 times and provided 12 assists. Uruguay won 45 and lost 25 of those matches, with the duo helping them win the 2011 Copa America.

Cavani has also enjoyed a fabulous senior club career, recording 382 goals and 73 assists in 677 career matches so far. He joined Boca Juniors last summer and has netted 15 times in 34 matches, including 12 in 18 outings this season.