“Without a doubt” – Alvaro Recoba chooses between Pele, Maradona, Messi and Ronaldo in greatest footballer ever debate

Former Inter Milan forward Alvaro Recoba has named Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer of all time over the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Maradona.

Messi made his senior debut as a footballer for Barcelona at the age of 17. He has since gone on to establish himself as one of the best players of all time, breaking countless records and winning several trophies.

The 34-year-old has won 10 La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League trophies and one Copa America, among other silverware. He has also earned a plethora of individual accolades, including seven Ballon d'Or awards

Recoba has now without a doubt claimed that the forward is the best footballer of all time. The Uruguayan is of the view that the likes of Ronaldo, Maradona and Pele will only come second to the PSG superstar. He said on Super Deportivo Radio [via PSGTalk]:

“I did not see Pele play. I did see Maradona play, but the best of all time is Messi, without a doubt. I saw in him, a player who 17 years ago was the best in every game. There were extraordinary players, but if they had the number of years that the guy had competing and being the best, no. I would pay a ticket to see Messi every Sunday.”

“They hit him, and he gets up. He had to win the Copa America to be recognized because he was down. When 30 or 40 years go by, and they put the steps, he will be on top of everyone. Then Maradona, Ronaldo, and a huge number of players are going to come.”

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer



Álvaro Recoba (former Inter, Uruguay): "When 30 or 40 years go by and they put up the steps, he (Lionel Messi) will be at the top of everyone and after that is Maradona, Pele. Messi a lot of times doesn't touch the ball and he leaves the opponents without hips."

The Argentinean put an end to his 21-year association with Barcelona and joined PSG on a free transfer last summer. However, the move has not gone according to plan for the Argentinean, who could not prevent the Parisians from bowing out of the Champions League Round of 16 last month.

Despite making a poor start to his life at PSG, the forward remains one of the best players in the world. Regardless, he will be keen to prove his doubters in the French capital wrong before he leaves.

Messi and Ronaldo have 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them

Pele and Maradona dominated debates about who the greatest footballer of all time is. However, Messi and Ronaldo's arrival on the scene has changed the scope of those discussions.

The two have won 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them over the last 13 years. It is telling that Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is the only player to break their hegemony in recent years.

