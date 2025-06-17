"Without a doubt" - Felipe Melo claims former side could score 5 goals against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami ahead of Club World Cup clash

Former Brazil international Felipe Melo has claimed that Palmeiras can score at least five goals when they meet Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup. The two teams face off on Monday, June 23.

Melo, who also turned out for several top European clubs such as Inter Milan and Galatasaray, felt that his former side, Palmeiras, had a lot of potential. Speaking on Fechamento Sportv (via MSN), Melo stated that the Brazilian club could well defeat Lionel Messi's Miami.

Palmeiras have played just one game so far, a goalless draw against FC Porto, but their performance in the encounter warranted enough praise from Melo.

"I watched the game between Al Ahly and Inter Miami and, without a doubt, if Palmeiras plays like they did (against Porto), the tendency is that, at least against Inter Miami, they will score at least 5 (goals). It didn’t surprise me at all," said Melo.

"I expected Palmeiras to be very strong in this competition, not just Palmeiras, but all the Brazilian teams. I think it’s a good way for Brazilian football to show the world, the Europeans, that we’re not dead. Brazilian football is very good, very feared, it continues to be feared and we’ve only grown, without a doubt,” he added.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami were held to a goalless draw in FIFA Club World Cup opener

Inter Miami have so far played just one game in the FIFA Club World Cup, drawing the curtain-raiser with Al Ahly 0-0. Lionel Messi played all 90 minutes in that game, but could not get onto the scoresheet.

Although he hit the woodwork once out of five chances he got throughout the match, Lionel Messi was also guilty of being dispossessed 10 times. However, his passing accuracy of 74 percent won him a lot of plaudits (via SofaScore).

“I am happy with the performance. We were better in the second half. In the first, we lost a few balls and gave away too many transitions where they were dangerous. In the second half, we created chances, controlled the game, and had opportunities to win it. That’s football," said Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano after the game (via Times Now).

“We knew we were up against a strong team. The nerves and anxiety played a trick on us in the first half. But we had our chances to win. The team left a very good impression. This is the path forward, playing like this, we can beat anyone. It’s admirable how much love Messi has for the game. After all the matches he’s played, he’s still here, giving his all. Of course, we wanted to win, but I’m happy with the team’s performance today," he added.

Inter Miami next play FC Porto on Friday, June 19.

