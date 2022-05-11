"Without a doubt" - Manchester City star Rodri makes interesting claim about rivalry with Liverpool

Manchester City star Rodri believes no team in the future will be able to match the intensity standards set by themselves and Liverpool. The Spaniard went on to praise Jurgen Klopp's side and labeled them the best opponents he has faced.

Manchester City and Liverpool have been involved in the Premier League title race this season, which is going down to the wire. With just two games left in the season, the Cityzens can jump three points clear with a win on Wednesday over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Rodri was talking to Manchester City's official website when he named Liverpool as the best opponent he has faced. He said:

"I think it's going to be difficult to find a team in the future at the level of the current Manchester City and Liverpool. We will see, but I think both teams have been built with two different styles of football, but are similar in terms of efficiency. Without a doubt, Liverpool is the best opponent I have ever faced."

Rodri on scoring for Manchester City and keeping them ahead of Liverpool

Rodri has scored in each of his last three Premier League games and is helping the team get past the finish line. He spoke about his contributions and added this is the least he could do for the team that does not have a 30-goal-a-season striker.

He added:

"It's nice to score goals and be important to the team in that aspect. In my case, I have more chances to score from the set pieces, but also during the game. I think we are a team without a striker that scores 30 goals, which means all of us need to contribute to scoring goals. It's important for the team that the scoring job is not just one player's responsibility, but the whole team. I always want to become a better player every season and the results will come along."

City have all but solved their striker issue after agreeing a deal to sign Erling Haaland.

The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player. Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.

The Borussia Dortmund star's move was confirmed on Tuesday, and he is expected to join the club in the summer after discussing personal terms.

