"Without a doubt" - Premier League star admits he enjoyed watching Barcelona because of Lionel Messi

West Ham United attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has opened up on his admiration for former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi. The Ghana international has admitted that he loved watching the Blaugrana because of the Argentine maestro.

In an interview with EAFC, the 23-year-old was asked about his biggest influence while growing up. Kudus named Lionel Messi as his inspiration and also insisted that he enjoyed Barcelona's football.

The former Ajax star said, as quoted by Sports World Ghana:

“When I was growing up, which team did I enjoy watching the most? Barcelona… What drew me to them? Messi, without a doubt."

Lionel Messi's influence in Kudus' game is quite evident as the youngster is also left-footed just like his idol and also boasts excellent all-round ability. A versatile player, Kudus is capable of playing on either flank or as a No. 10 and is also equally adept when deployed as a No. 9.

The Ghanaian forward has taken the Premier League by storm upon his reported £38 million switch from Ajax last summer. He has contributed with 16 goals and five assists in 41 games across competitions for David Moyes' side.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has etched his name as one of the greatest players ever to grace the game and has inspired millions across the globe. The Argentina international is now 36 years of age and is currently on the books of Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

Messi has won the Ballon d'Or a record eight times and has also become the most decorated player in history with 44 trophies to his name. Even at the dusk of his career, he remains a top player and has scored six goals and produced three assists in seven appearances this season for Inter Miami.

Former Barcelona star shares details about Lionel Messi's training

Former Barcelona defender Andreu Fontas has claimed that Lionel Messi's mindset in training and determination to win has helped him become the player he is. Fontas came through the youth ranks of Barca and went on to play for Barcelona B and the senior side between 2008 and 2013.

Having shared the training ground with Messi for years, Fontas highlighted how hard a trainer the Argentine was.

The Sporting Kansas City defender said:

“The way he wants to win and compete every single training, I would say even when you are his teammate. Every training session, every exercise, he wants to win. I think that’s the reason why he’s had this unbelievably successful career.”

Fontas only played eight games alongside Messi for Barcelona and also appeared six times against the Argentine ace for Mallorca and Celta Vigo. The 34-year-old also won eight trophies during his time at the Catalan club, including two La Liga titles and one Champions League.

Fontas now plies his trade for Sporting Kansas City and will be taking on Lionel Messi when his side take on Inter Miami on Saturday, April 13.

