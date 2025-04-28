"Without a doubt" - When Barcelona star commented on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Barcelona star Pedri placed his former teammate Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate during an interview in April 2024. The Spain international played 47 matches across competitions alongside Messi for the Catalan outfit, bagging three joint goal contributions in the process.

In the summer of 2021, the Argentine sensation moved on from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. He now represents MLS outfit Inter Miami, while his arch-rival Ronaldo plies his trade in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr.

When asked to settle the GOAT debate, Pedri said in an interview with The Residency last year on who is better (via GOAL):

“Messi, without a doubt. But Cristiano is a great player as well.”

Both players have enjoyed remarkable careers up until his point. Messi has won the Ballon d'Or trophy eight times, three more than the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker.

However, Ronaldo has won the UEFA Champions League on more occasions, having lifted it five times, twice more than Messi. The 40-year-old enjoyed his best spell with Real Madrid, where he made 438 appearances across competitions, bagging 450 goals and 131 assists.

During this period, Messi represented Real Madrid's rivals, Barcelona, where he played 778 matches in all competitions, bagging 672 goals and 303 assists.

When Cristiano Ronaldo called himself the greatest footballer ever ahead of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo

Many footballers and pundits have had their say on who the better player

between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is. While reaching a consensus in this debate is hard, the Portuguese superstar says he's the greatest ever.

Ronaldo commented on this during an interview with the Spanish channel LaSexta TV in February of this year. Providing this opinion, the attacker said (via Al Jazeera):

“I’m the best player in football history. I haven’t seen anyone better than me in football history, and I’m saying truth from my heart."

“I’m talking about numbers. I think I’m the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it’s me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I’m fast. I’m strong."

He added:

"One thing is taste. If you like Messi, Pele, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that, but saying Ronaldo isn’t complete … I’m the most complete."

Ronaldo continues to impact Al-Nassr significantly in the Saudi Pro League. He's scored 33 goals and bagged four assists in 37 matches in all competitions this season.

