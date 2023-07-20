"Without a doubt that will damage his legacy" - Graeme Souness calls out Liverpool star for reportedly agreeing Saudi move

Liverpool icon Graeme Souness has slammed Jordan Henderson for reportedly agreeing to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ettifaq.

The Middle Eastern side have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with the Reds to sign the England international for £12 million (as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano).

The Italian journalist claims that the Liverpool skipper agreed on a three-year deal with Al Ettifaq last week and a move to Saudi is imminent.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Henderson already agreed three year deal last week, documents to be checked then time to sign and move to Saudi.



, waiting for JH. EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool and Al Ettifaq just reached an agreement in principle on fee for Jordan Henderson — here we go!Henderson already agreed three year deal last week, documents to be checked then time to sign and move to Saudi. Steven Gerrard , waiting for JH. pic.twitter.com/dH96SgMURe

Many have criticized the England international for moving to Saudi Arabia as Henderson was very vocal about his support for the LGBTQ+ community. Homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death in the country.

Souness has condemned the English midfielder for his move to the Saudi Pro League outfit, claiming that it will tarnish his legacy at Anfield. The pundit told Sky Bet (as quoted by The Mirror):

“I think with him [Henderson], as an ally of the LGBTQ+ community and a supporter of Rainbow Laces – and then he ends up going to Saudi, I think without a doubt that will damage his legacy.”

Henderson joined the Reds in the summer of 2011 from Sunderland. The England international has won the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, and the FA Cup, amongst other trophies at Anfield.

He has registered 492 appearances across all competitions during his stint with the Reds, scoring 33 goals and providing 61 assists.

The midfielder will be reuniting with former teammate and legendary Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard, who is now head coach of Al Ettifaq.

Fabrizio Romano tips Liverpool star to be next captain following Henderson's departure

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has backed Virgil van Dijk to be the next Liverpool captain following Henderson's departure from Anfield.

The Italian reporter believes the Dutch defender would be a great candidate for the role. Speaking about Henderson's move to the Middle East, Romano told Caught Offside:

“There is finally an agreement between Al Ettifaq and Liverpool for Jordan Henderson. He’ll move for £12m plus add-ons, while the Fabinho deal with Al Ittihad is also being checked. No medical yet, but he has an agreement on personal terms and we’re just waiting for the clubs to sign everything off."

Backing Van Dijk to become the Reds' skipper for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign, he added:

“Of course the Liverpool players understand the incredible contract proposal received by Henderson at his age, so no issues there. It’s still not clear who’s going to be the next captain, but in my opinion Virgil van Dijk would be a fantastic candidate.”

It remains to be seen who will bear the captain's armband for the Reds next season.