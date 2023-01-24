“Without them I’d never have won” – Luka Modric’s ex-head of partnerships reveals his incredible gesture after winning Ballon d'Or

Luka Modric’s former head of partnerships Simon Bastiansen has revealed that the midfielder bought 50 Rolex watches for teammates and staff following his Ballon d’Or win. He wanted to thank his support systems at Real Madrid and Croatia for their relentless backing that helped him win the most prestigious individual accolade in football.

Luka Modric, widely hailed as one of the best midfielders in football history, won the Ballon d’Or win in 2018. In the 2017-18 season, the Croat won the Champions League with Real Madrid. Then, in the summer, he scored twice and claimed an assist as Croatia reached their first FIFA World Cup final. They came out second best in the final, losing 4-2 to France.

The 37-year-old’s displays won him the Ballon d’Or award in 2018, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo (second) and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann (third). The midfield maestro expressed his gratitude to his teammates and staff by gifting each and every one of them a Rolex watch.

"Modrić bought 50 Rolex watches after his Balon d'Or win & gave it to his teammates & staff at Real Madrid/Croatia. Even the drivers got one."



Luka Modric’s ex-head of partnerships Bastiansen shed light on the midfielder’s grand gesture following his 2018 Ballon d’Or win. He said (via Madrid Zone):

Bastiansen revealed that Modric greatly valued their contribution. He supposedly told Bastiansen:

“Without them, I’d never have won [the Ballon d’Or].”

Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric unlikely to renew contract - Reports

Real Madrid ace Luka Modric might not renew his contract with the club, Spanish journalist Jose Manuel Moreno has claimed. Modric’s current deal with the All Whites expires on June 30.

Modric has been a staple in Real Madrid’s midfield since joining the club from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. Despite being in his twilight years, Modric continues to operate as an integral member of the team, starting in every important game. The 2018 World Cup runners-up has played 459 games for Los Merengues in all competitions since 2012, pitching in with 36 goals and 73 assists.

Although the player seems fulfilled on the pitch, Moreno has warned that Modric is not looking to extend his stay in the Spanish capital. He has declared that fans have until 30 June to enjoy Modric in all his glory.

The Croatia international has thus far won five Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles with the club, amongst other honors.

