"Without Karim, we scored seven" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks about the role of 31-year-old superstar in his team 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has backed forward Eden Hazard's recent performances in the absence of striker Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman picked up a knee injury during Los Blancos' UEFA Champions League opener away against Celtic. Hazard replaced him in the 30th minute and contributed one goal and one assist in the side's 3-0 win.

The Belgian then started Madrid's La Liga game at home against Mallorca at the weekend but couldn't produce a goal contribution. He was subbed off in the 59th minute for Luka Modric as Real Madrid went on to win 4-1.

Los Blancos now face RB Leipzig at home in the Champions League tomorrow (September 14).

During a press conference ahead of the match, Ancelotti was asked about Hazard's performance against Mallorca in Benzema's absence. He said (via MARCA):

"He did what we asked of him. My personal opinion is that he did what he had to do, like the team, and that's the most important thing. Before the match against Mallorca, I said I wasn't asking him for goals. Without Karim, we have scored seven."

Hazard, 31, joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 for a fee of €115 million. However, recurring injuries and competition for places have restricted him from making a big impact at the club so far.

The Belgian has played 70 matches for Los Blancos, contributing seven goals and 11 assists. He is likely to start against RB Leipzig and will hope to add to his tally tomorrow.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provides update on Karim Benzema's injury

Benzema has been one of the most prolific strikers in world football in recent years and was at his best last season. He registered 44 goals and 15 assists in 46 matches across all competitions, helping Real Madrid to the La Liga title and a Champions League trophy.

Needless to say, the Frenchman is a major cog in Los Blancos' attack and the team and the fans would want back in action at the earliest.

Ancelotti, in the aforementioned press conference, stated that Benzema could feature in the side's clash against city rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday (September 18).

When asked if the Frenchman would be fit for the Madrid derby, he said:

"There are possibilities, he is progressing well. Only if there is no doubt will he be able to play."

Benzema has scored four goals and provided one assist in six appearances across all competitions so far this season.

