“Without a shadow of doubt” - Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes names the best manager in world football

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has named Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola the best manager in the world. The Red Devils captain believes the Spaniard has had the most impact on the game in recent years and is undoubtedly above the rest.

Guardiola continues to prove just why he is so highly rated with his incredible exploits at Manchester City this season. The Cityzens are currently locked in an intense battle with Liverpool and Arsenal for the Premier League title, with every indication suggesting that they're still the team to beat in the English top flight.

Speaking in an interview with A Bola, Bruno Fernandes showered praise on the Spaniard, declaring him the world's best manager.

"We are talking about the best coach in the world, without a shadow of a doubt," the Manchester United midfielder said. "In recent years, he has been the best coach in the world.

"He is probably the coach who most changed the game of football. Nowadays, everyone wants to be Guardiola, there’s no need to hide that."

Bruno Fernandes went on to claim that all clubs now try to play like Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

"All teams, from the second to the first divisions, everyone tries to play like City and everyone tries to find the dynamics that City has, because they have results and success," he continued.

"For me, having praise from a coach like Guardiola is something spectacular, because, as I said, we are talking about a coach that I really appreciate and who, for me, today, is the best coach in the world," the Manchester United star added.

Guardiola's Manchester City currently rank third in the Premier League table with 63 points after 30 matches, just one point behind table-toppers Arsenal and second-placed Liverpool.

A glimpse at Bruno Fernandes' performance for Manchester United so far this season

It hasn't been the best of outings for Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United so far this season. However, the Portuguese has still managed to keep his head up by stepping up occasionally to remind fans of his class with some decisive showings.

So far, the midfielder has made 38 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, recording eight goals and nine assists to his name. He's featured in a total of 3,385 minutes of playing time, averaging a goal contribution every 199 minutes.

Up next, Erik ten Hag's men will take on Brentford in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium on March 30.