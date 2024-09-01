"Without a shadow of a doubt" - Paul Scholes believes Liverpool can challenge Manchester City for PL this season

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes reckons Liverpool could challenge Manchester City for the 2024-25 Premier League title. He said so after the Reds dismantled old foes Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Luis Diaz capitalised on a Casemiro mistake in midweek to open the scoring before putting his side 2-0 ahead after 42 minutes, following another mistake by the Brazilian, with Mohamed Salah providing both assists.

Although Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag rang the changes at half-time, including hauling off Casemiro, his compatriot Arne Slot would have the last laugh, with Salah getting on the scoresheet after the break.

It marked the third time in the Premier League era that the Reds opened a season with three wins without conceding. Following their dominant showing at Old Trafford, Scholes said on a Premier League video:

"There's a real dominance by the Liverpool squad. They could really challenge for that (Premier League) title this year, even (after) three games in. Before a ball being kicked, I thought Arsenal might be there to give City a real go, possibly go on to win it.

"After watching the first three games, I think Liverpool could go past Arsenal. They were up there for a long part of the season last year. They only fell away in the last few games. But if they keep the squad together, if they keep majority of it fit, I think that's a team that can challenge City, without a shadow of a doubt."

Slot's side return to action after the international break when they take on Nottingham Forest at home in the league on September 14.

"This was my first big win" - Liverpool boss Arne Slot after beating Manchester United

New Reds boss Arne Slot

Arne Slot has had a superb start to life as Liverpool manager after taking over from the legendary Jurgen Klopp this summer. In three games - all in the league - his side have scored eight goals without conceding.

Following 2-0 wins over Ipswich Town (away) and Brentford (home), the Reds put on their best performance of the fledgling season with a commanding display at Old Trafford.

Slot had no no qualms admitting to BBC Match of the Day that it was a statement win for him, considering the history of the fixture:

"All of them (games so far) mean a lot. The first one was my first as Liverpool manager, and the second was my first home game. This was my first big win. They showed me in the last weeks that they can work so hard. We were so dominant with the ball and play a midfield of three."

Offering his thoughts on the challengers ahead, the Dutchman added:

"There's still a lot to prove because the Champions League is coming up. Two years ago was when we played Champions League at Liverpool, and it wasn't our best season."

The Reds are second in the Premier League after three games, trailing defending four-time champions Manchester City on goal difference.

