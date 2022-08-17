"Woefully inaccurate and disrespectful garbage written" - Piers Morgan comes out in support of Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United star posts comments about 'lies' on Instagram post 

Renowned English journalist Piers Morgan has backed Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments about lies in the media, slamming the news outlets for disrespecting the Portuguese forward.

Responding to cr7.o_lendario’s Instagram post, Cristiano Ronaldo criticized the media for spreading misinformation. The Red Devils forward accused media outlets of “telling lies” and insisted that most of the information being circulated about him were false.

Piers Morgan, who has always been a vocal supporter of the Portuguese superstar, has come out in defense of Ronaldo's statement, blasting the media for spreading “disrespectful garbage.”

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan As someone who’s been talking to @Cristiano throughout this period, I’d say he’s being generous when he says 5… there’s been so much woefully inaccurate & disrespectful garbage written & said about him this year. As someone who’s been talking to @Cristiano throughout this period, I’d say he’s being generous when he says 5… there’s been so much woefully inaccurate & disrespectful garbage written & said about him this year. https://t.co/oYibcvYIR6

“As someone who’s been talking to Cristiano throughout this period, I’d say he’s being generous when he says 5… there’s been so much woefully inaccurate and disrespectful garbage written & said about him this year.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, who ended the 2021-22 campaign as Manchester United's leading scorer with 24 goals in 38 appearances, has another year on his contract at Old Trafford. Manchester United also have the option to extend his stay by another year should they opt to exercise a clause in his deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a professional for Manchester United amid exit talks

Neither Ronaldo nor United have directly commented on his future in Manchester, making it impossible to make an informed guess about the superstar’s fate. For the time being, the Portugal international is a Manchester United player, and he is surely doing his fair share to help his team.

The former Juventus forward did not start in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7. Introduced in the second half, he emerged as the team’s driving force in attack, keeping the opposition on their toes with his movement and clever exchanges.

(via cr7.o_lendario/IG) "The media is telling lies." - Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram(via cr7.o_lendario/IG) "The media is telling lies." - Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram 😮(via cr7.o_lendario/IG) https://t.co/cDVFx3zg0G

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was handed his first start of the season in the 4-0 defeat to Brentford. As the scoreline suggests, he could not get on the scoresheet for the Mancunians, but he put in a commendable shift to help his team.

Cristiano Ronaldo played three key passes against Brentford, tracked back, and won two of his three aerial duels. Unfortunately, the rest of his teammates were not at his level and he cut a frustrating figure as the opposition toyed with them.

Sitting at the bottom of the table, United need some inspiration to return to winning ways. The chances of that happening in the next game (against Liverpool) look rather slim. But with Ronaldo around, one can never discard a miraculous victory. Manchester United might need that optimism, that belief, if they are to start turning their fortunes around under Ten Hag this season.

