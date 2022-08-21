“Woke up and chose violence”, “beating the away day accusations” – Arsenal fans in awe of stunning display from 23-year-old star during 3-0 win over Bournemouth

Arsenal fans have praised Martin Odegaard for his brilliant display in their 3-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, August 20.

The Gunners have good reason to rejoice as they continue their Premier League campaign with intent, goals, and points. Their third win in three matches has provided momentum which has seen them top the table currently.

Odegaard, 23, was the key source of goals and vision for the club in their game against Bournemouth, scoring twice within the first 11 minutes. His stunning performance put the opponents on the backburner almost immediately, and the Gooners have heaped praise on the Norwegian midfielder.

Taking to Twitter to share their rejoice over Odegaard, the Arsenal faithful were quick to laud the club captain. Here is a selection of their tweets:

The People’s Champ 🇯🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇰 @TroopzAFC Odegaard woke up and chose violence 🤣 Odegaard woke up and chose violence 🤣❤️

Arsenal Harmony ⚡ @ArsenalHarmoni Odegaard haters, come outside. We need to talk. Odegaard haters, come outside. We need to talk.

Imad 🥤 @imadafc Martin Odegaard is the best captain in the world hth Martin Odegaard is the best captain in the world hth 👍 https://t.co/vQKk53eVU2

Cal 🎗 @Arsecal Odegaard bagging a brace in 10 mins after hearing he doesn't get enough G/A Odegaard bagging a brace in 10 mins after hearing he doesn't get enough G/A https://t.co/ylzExg63hV

Sash ~ @ltarsenal Odegaard poaching like 13/14 Ramsey today, we love to see it Odegaard poaching like 13/14 Ramsey today, we love to see it 😭

AI @nonewthing Odegaard couldn't stand my disrespect. Getting into the box like ESR. Odegaard couldn't stand my disrespect. Getting into the box like ESR.

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc Odegaard nets too many goals for a guy who despises shooting Odegaard nets too many goals for a guy who despises shooting

Mr. Liam & The Big Steppers @AFCLiam0304 Odegaard beating the away day accusations, tears in my eyes Odegaard beating the away day accusations, tears in my eyes

Odegaard's brilliance has put the Gunners at the top of the Premier League table, just ahead of Tottenham Hotspur by two points. With Manchester City set to play Newcastle United on Aguust 21, a win for the Cityzens could see them surpass Mikel Arteta's men on goal difference.

If the Gunners can continue their flourishing start to the season, they may well be in the title race before the World Cup break comes around.

Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal: Match report

Arsenal powered to a comfortable win in their Premier League match against newly-promoted Bournemouth. The Gunners controlled proceedings and earned a two-goal cushion over their south coast opposition before the half-time whistle.

Arsenal got off to a fine start through Martin Odegaard after some fine play from Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian dribbled past opposition players before laying the ball on for compatriot Gabriel Martinelli. Although Martinelli's shot was saved, Odegaard was on hand to bury the rebound.

Their second goal followed just six minutes later. Bukayo Saka played in a delicious ball for the overlapping Ben White, who aimed a cross towards Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian could only touch the ball on to Odegaard, who found the top left corner with a fine left-footed effort.

The north London side remained in supreme control of the contest and continued with confidence in the second half to see out the tie with a third goal. A cross from Martinelli to the far post saw Granit Xhaka pick out a pass for William Saliba. The French defender took a first-time curler over the crowded box and into the far-right corner.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh