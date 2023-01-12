Wolves open talks to sign PSG attacker: Reports

According to Shropshire Star, Wolverhampton Wanderers have opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to sign Spanish attacker Pablo Sarabia. Sarabia has a prior relationship with Wolves' coach Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui worked with Sarabia in 2011 when the attacker represented the Spanish under-19 team. They also had a brief stint together at Sevilla back in 2019.

Since his move to France, Sarabia has made 98 appearances for the Parisians, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists. He spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Portuguese side Sporting CP. In 45 games in Portugal, Sarabia scored 21 goals and provided ten assists.

However, the 30-year-old has struggled for game time since his return to PSG this season. While he has made 19 appearances for Christophe Galtier's team, only six of those have come from the start.

Wolves, meanwhile, are looking to add attackers to their squad. They are currently languishing in the 19th spot of the Premier League table and have only scored 11 goals in the league this season. Adding a player of Sarabia's caliber will certainly help them in the relegation battle.

Given the attacking resources that PSG possess, including the superstar trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe, it will be difficult for Sarabia to get opportunities to shine.

Hence, it might be a good deal for all parties involved if the Spanish attacker reunites with Lopetegui.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier reacted to Lionel Messi's return

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Sarabia was on the bench for PSG's 2-0 win against Angers in Ligue 1 on January 11. The match was notable as it was Lionel Messi's first appearance for the club since his triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He marked his return with a sensational goal in the 72nd minute. Christophe Galtier showered praise on the forward as he said after the game (via GOAL):

"Today again we saw the best player in the world, Leo wanted to play, came back physically well and when we have him on the field, we are guaranteed chances. He was able to play the whole match, that's very good."

Messi has been in sensational form for the Parisians so far this season. He has scored 13 goals and provided 14 assists in 20 games. The Parisians will return to action on January 15 as they take on Rennes in an away clash. Kylian Mbappe is also expected to be back for the game.

