Wolves vs Chelsea: Where to watch, TV channels, live streaming details and more

Chelsea are hoping to launch a late push to improve their fortunes when they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (April 8) in the Premier League.

The Blues have been one of the stories of the season, failing to sustain a top-four charge despite splashing over £550 million on new arrivals. After going winless in three outings, they're 11th with 39 points from 29 games.

Frank Lampard, who has been appointed the West London outfit's interim boss, will be in charge at the Molineux. He will hope to steady the ship ahead of his team's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash against Real Madrid next week.

Wolves, on the other hand, are currently 14th in the 2022-23 Premier League table with 28 points from 29 matches. Similar to their upcoming opponenets, they have also been on a three-match winless streak.

Here are the broadcasting/streaming details:

Date: Saturday, April 8

Time: 3 pm BST (7:30 pm IST)

Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

TV Channels: The Premier League contest between Chelsea and Wolves will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom. However, the game will be telecast on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV in India.

Live Streaming: The Premier League contest will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar application in India.

Highlights: The Premier League game's highlights will be aired on BBC Match of the Day at 10:30 pm BST. The same will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app a few hours after the end of the encounter.

Here are the team news:

Wolves: Jonny and Ruben Neves are both suspended. Sasa Kalajdzic, Chiquinho, Hwang Hee-chan and Boubacar Traore are all injured.

Chelsea: Thiago Silva, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Cesar Azpilicueta and Armando Broja are all unavailable due to injury.

Chris Sutton offers prediction ahead of Chelsea's Premier League trip to Wolves

In his column for the BBC, former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 1-1 draw between his former side and Wolves on Saturday:

"What a strange decision by Chelsea to bring back Frank Lampard, who was sacked by the club in January 2021, as manager until the end of the season. As I have said many times about some of the Blues' decisions, it feels like they are making it all up as they go along."

Expressing his doubts about Lampard, Sutton continued:

"Who knows which way Lampard will go in terms of team selection in this game, or even what formation he will use? Because of that, it's hard to make a prediction, other than that I can't see many goals."

