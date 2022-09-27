Woman allegedly raped by Benjamin Mendy denies sexual contact with Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish, jury told

Chester Crown Court heard that a woman who accused Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy of rape told police she had no sexual contact with Jack Grealish.

According to National World, Grealish was present at Mendy’s Cheshire mansion in August last year when a 17-year-old alleges she was attacked by Mendy. She also accused the Manchester City defender's friend and 'fixer' Louis Saha Matturie of rape. The pair have denied all charges against them.

Mendy denies seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women. Matturie denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women, with both men claiming any sex was consensual.

Last week, the court heard that a teenager, who also alleges Matturie raped her, told a woman on the night that she also had sex with Grealish. It was later revealed in further police interviews that Matturie also mentioned to the woman that she had 'been together' with Grealish.

The Manchester City star’s friends from Birmingham came to the party after she earlier arrived in a taxi which followed a Range Rover in which Grealish was a passenger. The complainant said his friends were 'quite pleasant' and 'quite normal,' and there was 'nothing suggestive or weird' in their conversations.

Grealish went on to compliment her 'beautiful eyes,' to which she replied, "Thank you." She later saw the former Aston Villa captain asleep in the mansion and told detectives: "I remember him being quite drunk."

The woman claimed she had not previously met Grealish, adding that the footballer and his friends did not do anything that made her feel uncomfortable. She also told police that she did not have any sexual contact with Grealish.

The detective asked: "Have you since that night told anybody if you had any physical contact with him?" To which she replied, "No."

Court learns that accuser was invited to watch Benjamin Mendy for Manchester City in a private box

The court also heard that the woman was invited by Matturie to watch Manchester City's clash at Tottenham from a private box days before the party.

She claimed that she thought Mattuire was Mendy’s PA or 'some kind of entourage, a bodyguard.' In a text exchange with a friend, Mendy was referred to as:

"The worst player on the team… guy goes out too much. He made us lose against Tottenham."

Manchester City lost the game 1-0 on the opening day of last season, with Mendy substituted in the 79th minute.

