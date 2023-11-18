“Won everything with his professionalism” - Kvaratskhelia explains why Cristiano Ronaldo is his ‘idol’ despite being blown away by Lionel Messi

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia recently admitted Cristiano Ronaldo was his idol over Lionel Messi. However, he also hailed the latter for being an extraordinary person following their encounter at the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have established themselves as the two greatest superstars of this generation. Both have a genuine shot of being labeled the greatest footballer of all time.

Kvaratskhelia revealed his preference between the two legends while on international duty saying (via Dachi Tsurtsumia on X, h/t Calcio News 24):

"Ronaldo? When you have Messi as your historic rival, being at the same level all the time is extremely difficult, that's why I loved him. He won everything with his professionalism, for me he was an idol, he gave me so many emotions with his goals."

They have both won a total of 13 Ballons d'Or between them over the years, with Messi accumulating eight, the most in football history. The Argentine icon was awarded the prestigious award during a ceremony in Paris, France on October 30.

Kvaratskhelia also added how he met Messi on the same night:

"Messi? At the Ballon d'Or award ceremony he was sitting to my right. During the commercial break they told us not to move, but suddenly he got up and came towards me, I didn't understand what was happening, he raised his arm and shook my hand. I appreciate him very much, he is an extraordinary person."

Kvaratskhelia has had a decent start to the season for Napoli in the hopes of emulating Ronaldo, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 15 appearances across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Exploring career stats of both superstars

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was his idol over Lionel Messi due to the former's professionalism. Let's take a look at the stats of both superstars to see who had the most impressive career.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a phenomenal career with his off-the-field dedication to fitness and nutrition being an integral key to his success. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 865 goals and registered 246 assists in 1195 appearances for club and country, winning 35 major trophies. He currently averages 88 minutes per goal contribution.

On the other hand, Lionel Messi has always been considered to the the more technically talented between the two. The 36-year-old has netted 821 goals and provided 361 assists in 1046 appearances for club and country, winning 44 trophies, the most in football history. He also averages 73 minutes per goal contribution, edging out Ronaldo.