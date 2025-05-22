"Won something that has no price" - Kylian Mbappe sends heartfelt message to Luka Modric as latter is set to leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid ace Kylian Mbappe has taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to departing teammate Luka Modric after the announcement of his impending exit from the club. The veteran midfielder will leave the Spanish giants once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Ad

Kylian Mbappe expressed his pride at having gotten an opportunity to line up for Los Blancos alongside Modric in his Instagram post. The Frenchman described his teammate as a wonderful person and one of the best players in football history. He referred to Luka Modric as a legend who won everything there is to win at Real Madrid.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

“Brate, I was lucky enough to be able to play and share the locker room with you this season. I saw closer what GREATNESS really means... Before being one of the best players of all time, you are a wonderful person. You wrote the history of the best club in the world for more than a decade and won everything. But you won something that have no price: the respect and the admiration of the world. Thank you for everything LEGEND."

Ad

Luka Modric will leave Real Madrid after the FIFA Club World Cup this summer and will play his last game at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Sociedad on Sunday. He has been at the club for 13 years, having joined from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012.

Modric will leave the club as its most decorated player, having won 28 trophies in his 13 years at the Santiago Bernabeu. Presently the club's captain, the 39-year-old Croatia international also holds the record for being the oldest outfield player to represent the club in a LaLiga game.

Ad

Kylian Mbappe tipped to inherit Luka Modric shirt at Real Madrid: Reports

France international Kylian Mbappe has been tipped by beIN Sports to succeed Luka Modric as the new number ten for Real Madrid from next season. The 26-year-old has enjoyed an impressive debut season at the club and is expected to take on a bigger role next season.

Ad

Modric will leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season, ending his spell that lasted over a decade in the colours of Los Blancos. The Croatian midfielder sports the club's number ten shirt and will leave the shirt for one of his teammates.

Kylian Mbappe is one of the candidates tipped to inherit the shirt alongside Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler from next season. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man will emulate his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, in changing his shirt number after his debut season, if he does take the new shirt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More