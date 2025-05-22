"Won something that has no price" - Kylian Mbappe sends heartfelt message to Luka Modric as latter is set to leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid ace Kylian Mbappe has taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to departing teammate Luka Modric after the announcement of his impending exit from the club. The veteran midfielder will leave the Spanish giants once his contract expires at the end of the season.
Kylian Mbappe expressed his pride at having gotten an opportunity to line up for Los Blancos alongside Modric in his Instagram post. The Frenchman described his teammate as a wonderful person and one of the best players in football history. He referred to Luka Modric as a legend who won everything there is to win at Real Madrid.
“Brate, I was lucky enough to be able to play and share the locker room with you this season. I saw closer what GREATNESS really means... Before being one of the best players of all time, you are a wonderful person. You wrote the history of the best club in the world for more than a decade and won everything. But you won something that have no price: the respect and the admiration of the world. Thank you for everything LEGEND."
Luka Modric will leave Real Madrid after the FIFA Club World Cup this summer and will play his last game at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Sociedad on Sunday. He has been at the club for 13 years, having joined from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012.
Modric will leave the club as its most decorated player, having won 28 trophies in his 13 years at the Santiago Bernabeu. Presently the club's captain, the 39-year-old Croatia international also holds the record for being the oldest outfield player to represent the club in a LaLiga game.
Kylian Mbappe tipped to inherit Luka Modric shirt at Real Madrid: Reports
France international Kylian Mbappe has been tipped by beIN Sports to succeed Luka Modric as the new number ten for Real Madrid from next season. The 26-year-old has enjoyed an impressive debut season at the club and is expected to take on a bigger role next season.
Modric will leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season, ending his spell that lasted over a decade in the colours of Los Blancos. The Croatian midfielder sports the club's number ten shirt and will leave the shirt for one of his teammates.
Kylian Mbappe is one of the candidates tipped to inherit the shirt alongside Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler from next season. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man will emulate his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, in changing his shirt number after his debut season, if he does take the new shirt.