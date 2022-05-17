"Won't go to a club in Italy" - Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri opens door for Manchester United to make move for Serie A star

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri may have opened the door for Manchester United to make their move for his midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who they have a long-standing interest in.

The Serb has been one of Serie A's most coveted midfielders, producing consistently impressive performances for Lazio. Milnkovic-Savic, 27, has 11 goals and as many assists in 36 league appearances this season.

Manchester United have had an interest in the midfielder for a while, but a move never came to fruition. Express has now reported that their interest still stands, with Paul Pogba likely to be heading out of the club this summer.

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri has now seemingly paved the way for the Red Devils to make their move for Milinkovic-Savic. He said during a post-match press conference following Lazio's 2-2 draw against Juventus (via FourFourTwo):

“I hope they (Lazio fans) are applauding Milinkovic-Savic in our shirt next year too. After speaking with the president, I’m convinced that if he leaves – something that won’t happen easily after the things I’ve heard the president say – he won’t go to a club in Italy”.

Milinkovic-Savic scored a 96th equaliser against Juventus, confirming European football for Lazio next season. The Bianconeri have had a long-standing interest in the player, but he's unlikely to join them.

Lazio want more than €70m for Milinkovic.

Manchester United are not alone in their interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

The Lazio midfielder is highly sought-after.

Milinkovic-Savic joined Lazio from Belgian side Genk in 2015 for £10.8 million. He has gone on to make nearly 300 appearances for them, scoring 58 goals and contributing 51 assists.

According to FourFourTwo, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old who continues to shine at the heart of Sarri's midfield.

The two European heavyweights will be able to offer Milinkovic-Savic UEFA Champions League football, having won their respective league titles. However, Manchester United have fewer midfield options than both Madrid and PSG, which guarantees the midfielder a star role at Old Trafford, should he make the move.

The Serb has commented on his fabulous season for the Rome-based side, saying:

“I've improved in several aspects under the boss; I’ve scored 11 goals and made 11 assists, so I can say that this has been my best season."

Transfermarkt values Milinkovic-Savic at £63 million, but that fee may rise given the notoriously difficult negotiator Lazio's owner Claudio Lotito can be.

Lazio president Lotito on Sergej Milinkovic-Savić rumours: "Milinkovic is not for sale. I turned down €140m bid for him [years ago]", tells Rai Sport.

That doesn't augur well for Manchester United's hopes of snapping up Milinkovic-Savic, given their recent history of overpaying for players.

