"Won't make me change my mind" - Chris Sutton picks his Premier League title favourites

Former Premier League star Chris Sutton has backed Chelsea to win the Premier League title this season. Sutton's prediction comes despite the Blues' 3-2 defeat to West Ham United in the English top-flight on Saturday (December 4).

Thomas Tuchel's side have dropped down to third place in the league table after their loss to the Hammers.

Chelsea took the lead against David Moyes' side thanks to a header from a corner from Thiago Silva. West Ham United equalized from the penalty spot five minutes before half-time through Manuel Lanzini after an uncharacteristic error from Edouard Mendy.

Mason Mount helped Chelsea regain the lead late in the first-half before Jarrod Bowen equalized for the Hammers in the 56th minute. Arthur Masuaku then scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute to hand Chelsea their second Premier League defeat of the season.

The Blues have won just two of their last five games in the league. Chris Sutton has, however, tipped Chelsea to win the Premier League title despite their recent dip in form.

"I've tipped Chelsea to emerge as eventual champions. A stumble here and there, defeat at West Ham, drawing at home to Burnley, won't make me change my mind. Although Chelsea do need to get back on track and get Romelu Lukaku fit and firing, like he was at the start of the season," Sutton told the Daily Mail.

Sutton added:

"Thomas Tuchel and his players went to bed on Saturday night knowing that, for the first time since October 1, they weren't top of the table. That isn't necessarily a bad thing. Being hunted down week after week can be exhausting."

Chelsea are currently two points behind league leaders Manchester City and one point behind second-placed Liverpool.

The Blues have been one of the most consistent teams in Europe this season. Tuchel's side have, however, suffered a dip in form in recent weeks which the German will look to overturn as they approach a hectic fixture list in December.

Romelu Lukaku's goal drought is proving to be a source of concern for Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has looked off the pace for Chelsea in the Premier League.

Romelu Lukaku enjoyed an impressive start to his second stint at Chelsea, scoring four goals in his first four games for the club. The Belgian then went five games without scoring before suffering an ankle sprain in Chelsea's 1-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League on November 2nd.

Lukaku subsequently missed four Premier League games due to injury. The 28-year-old striker has come on as a second-half substitute in Chelsea's last three league games, but is yet to break his goal-drought for the club.

Chelsea signed Lukaku for a club-record fee of £97.5 million in the summer from Inter Milan in the hope that he would become a talismanic force for the Blues. Thomas Tuchel has, however, been unable to get the best out of the Belgian. Lukaku has often been left isolated in attack and has been starved of quality service.

Chelsea will need their record signing to start firing again if they are to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League and Champions League this season.

